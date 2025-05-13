Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's appearance causes concern during solo outing in LA

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt left fans worried about her when she was spotted in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The budding dancer wore one of her trademark hoodies and kept things casual in a pair of sweatpants.

Urgent care

But it wasn't her outfit that sparked concern, it was her location.

The daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie was limping out of an urgent care facility and looked to be in discomfort.

© AKGS Shiloh was limping as she left the medical center

The 18-year-old was by herself and while she was able to walk unaided her injury will come as a blow to her dancing.

Talented dancer

Shiloh's talents have been showcased by her dance teacher Kolanie Marks in the past, when she posted videos of the teen showing off her impressive moves.

© AKGS Shiloh was by herself

Kolanie confessed that when Shiloh first entered the studio, she went down "in flames," but she was determined to improve.

"APPRECIATION POST! @sh1lohj Ladies & Gent!!! So much love for this human… I met Shiloh at my Millennium Class and she was going down in FLAMES…. She shouldn’t have been in there!" he captioned an earlier video that featured two clips, one of Shiloh in the beginning of her journey and another months later.

© Getty Shiloh with mom Angelina and sister Zahara

"However I saw something that was authentic… she kept coming back and yes still going down [in] flames! Not until we started doing private one-on ones! I've spent the most time with her out of anyone I'm training in LA! Something about [her] doesn’t quit!" he continued.

"Most never experience what I have to offer because they can't get past the intensity… but those that do experience what my God given gift is! That's to develop! First clip is a few months after we started and [the] 2nd clip was a week or so ago! I'm proud and no we’re not done!"

The spotlight

© Getty Angelina with five of her six kids

Despite her ability to perform, Shiloh prefers to stay out of the limelight.

Angelina was quizzed on her six children during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2024 when she opened up about their personalities.

Angelina shares her children with her ex-husband Brad Pitt

Asked whether any of her children wanted to be on camera she answered: "I think some of them, off camera, behind the scenes. But they really, really want to be — especially Shiloh — would like to be private. Just private. Not photographed. She most of all likes privacy."

Jimmy replied: "It must be so tricky as everyone is so famous," to which Angelina responded: "But it wasn't their choice."