Melissa McCarthy shares rare photo of daughter for special milestone - see how much they look alike!

Melissa McCarthy is celebrating a major milestone in her daughter’s life, and giving fans a rare glimpse into her close-knit family along the way.

The Bridesmaids star, 54, took to Instagram on Friday to proudly share a photo of her eldest daughter, 18-year-old Vivian Falcone, dressed up for her high school prom.

The moment, shared via Melissa’s Instagram Stories, captured Vivian in an ethereal corseted gown adorned with delicate blue-and-white lace and floral details.

"Thank you to @sherrihill @realkarahall @dandridesigns for making Viv’s prom dreams come true," Melissa wrote in the caption, clearly beaming with pride over her daughter's stunning look.

Vivian looked every bit the prom princess, wearing a gold pendant necklace and letting her auburn waves fall softly over her shoulders. The elegant designer gown and radiant styling made the already emotional moment feel even more special.

Melissa shares Vivian with her husband of 19 years, actor and filmmaker Ben Falcone. The couple, known for their on-screen collaborations and off-screen humour, also have a younger daughter, 15-year-old Georgette.

The glamorous prom night followed closely on the heels of another meaningful milestone — Vivian’s 18th birthday. Melissa marked the occasion earlier this month by posting a touching throwback photo of her daughter as a toddler, dressed in a colourful tunic and oversized paperboy hat, singing and dancing on the couch with carefree joy.

In a heartfelt caption, Melissa reflected on how much her daughter has grown, writing: "Eighteen years ago, this wonderful creature came into my life and taught me what true kindness and empathy and the importance of being really weird means. I’m so lucky to be your mama. You make the world better!!! Xoxooxoooxoxo."

The sweet post came just days after Melissa and Ben celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary, making May a month of double celebration for the family.

Though Melissa is one of Hollywood’s most beloved comedic talents, she’s notably private when it comes to her family life. That said, she occasionally lets fans in on the joys — and the hilarious chaos — of parenting two teenagers.

Last year, Georgette made a rare public appearance alongside her parents at the Los Angeles premiere of The Little Mermaid, where Melissa dazzled on the red carpet as Ursula in Disney’s live-action remake. It was a special family affair, and the trio posed for photos together in a heartwarming show of support.

While public appearances from her children are rare, Melissa has opened up about motherhood over the years in interviews. Back in 2019, she described her daughters as "really smart and funny, weird" to US Weekly. .

"I think they’re better than me," she said candidly at the time. "They’re further along in their young lives than I was. I feel like I had to push almost 30 to get their kind of confidence, so I love seeing that."

She also shared that motherhood, while not without its challenges, is filled with more joy than anything else. "The challenges are just, 'Am I doing enough?' and being surprised and amazed by my girls."