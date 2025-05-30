Tess Daly's teenage daughter is her carbon copy with Rapunzel hair as she turns 16

Tess Daly may be one of a kind on our screens, but she had us seeing double on Friday with a rare glimpse into life at home with her daughter Amber.

Taking to her Instagram account, the presenter, 56, shared a gorgeous photo of her youngest daughter as she rang in her 16th birthday.

Captioning the post, she penned: " Cannot believe our baby girl turns 16 today! [pink love heart emojis] HAPPY BIRTHDAY AMBER."

In the photo carousel, Amber was the most glamorous teen rocking a fabulously bouncy blowdry, reminiscent of the way her mum styles her vibrant blonde tresses. As for her birthday outfit, Amber rocked a bright pink dress as she enjoyed dessert at what appeared to be her birthday dinner.

Friends and fans of the famous family were unanimous in Amber and Tess' incredible resemblance.

"OMG absolutely Stunning [heart emojis] Just like her Mama," one person wrote. A second added: "I thought that was a picture of a young Tess. Wow and so beautiful [love heart emojis]."

Meanwhile, a third penned: "Goodness I thought it was an old photo of Tess! Happy 16th Birthday Amber. You look the image of your mum!"

Tess also showcased the fabulous 16-shaped balloons in the garden of Tess' sprawling Buckinghamshire garden as well as a bunch of beautiful pink, green and lilac birthday flowers.

Tess and Vernon's beautiful daughters

As well as Amber, Tess and her husband Vernon Kay also shared their eldest daughter Phoebe, 18.

Talking about her eldest daughter flying the nest last year, Tess exclusively told HELLO!: "I remember silently sobbing all the way back down the motorway, because she’s my baby, my first-born. I’m her best friend, really. It broke my heart."

© Instagram Tess and Vernon with their daughter Phoebe

She also opened up about her experience parenting her girls throughout their teenage years: "I’m lucky, as I’ve got two really good girls. You have to negotiate those teenage moods and hormones. They want to be in their bedroom, talking to their friends; they want to socialise, but that’s just part of the process.

"I’m really hands-on because I just love it. For me, every step along the journey of parenting has been precious, because I know one day they’ll grow up and leave, and I’m not even ready to think about that yet."