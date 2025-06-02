Gary Lineker buries the hatchet after 17-year feud following BBC exit

Former Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker appeared in high spirits as he reunited with his brother, Wayne, at a recent family wedding.

The brothers travelled to Ibiza to attend Gary's eldest son Harry's nuptials to his fiancée Annabelle.

In a video shared to Instagram, the presenter could be seen celebrating in style, taking a swig out of a bottle of wine which was then passed across to his younger brother.

The pair looked dapper dressed in matching white shirts and coordinating stone-hued suits. Gary opted for a smart linen-blend option, while Wayne looked debonair in a check blazer and tailored white trousers.

© Instagram Gary and his son George looked dapper in smart linen suits

Other snapshots taken during the festivities showed Gary posing with his lookalike son, George, while Wayne was seen posing alongside his son Freddie, as well as his daughter, Tia.

© Instagram Wayne posing with his daughter Tia

Their upbeat reunion comes after the sibling duo became embroiled in a reported feud which started in 2008, when Gary first started dating actress and model, Danielle Bux.

Back in 2015, former England striker Gary told The Sun: "In my opinion, Danielle cost me my relationship with my brother. Sadly Gary is no longer a part of my life.

© Getty Images Gary was married to Danielle Bux between 2009 and 2016

"They came to Ibiza in August 2008 and it was really awkward. I didn't spark with Danielle and our relationship was cold."

While Wayne took on the role of Gary's best man at his nuptials to Michelle Cockayne in 1986, the entrepreneur did not attend Gary's wedding to Danielle in 2009 as he was told he couldn't bring along his then-girlfriend.

© Getty Images The sports pundit reportedly had a falling out with his brother Wayne

During a recent appearance on The Mail's 'Straight to the Comments!' podcast, Wayne revealed that the pair "don't speak very often".

Reflecting on their bond, he said: "It's not so good to be honest, we don't really speak very often. I'll always be his number one fan."

Gary's BBC exit

Gary stepped down from the BBC back in May after the 64-year-old shared a post about Zionism, featuring an image that has been deemed antisemitic.

© Getty Images Gary left the BBC earlier than expected

In a statement confirming his early exit, the father-of-four said: "I recognise the error and upset that I caused." Gary added that working at the BBC had been "a pleasure and a huge privilege" but said that stepping back now "feels like the responsible course of action".

The former BBC pundit first presented Match of the Day back in 1999, and has also fronted key BBC sporting coverage, including the 2012 London Olympics and the FIFA World Cup.