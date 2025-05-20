Gary Lineker's £4m home in Barnes where he'll retire after BBC exit

Gary Lineker is stepping down from the BBC this Sunday after his final Match of the Day episode.

The broadcaster was originally planning to retire from his role next year following the 2026 World Cup. However, according to the BBC, a social media post he shared about Zionism last week, featuring an image that has been deemed antisemitic, has prompted his early departure.

In the wake of the upset caused by his post, Gary, 64, released a statement apologising and confirmed his early exit. "I recognise the error and upset that I caused," he said.

© Getty Gary Lineker is stepping down from his pundit role on Match of the Day sooner than planned

Gary added that working at the BBC had been "a pleasure and a huge privilege" but said that stepping back now "feels like the responsible course of action".

Reporters have been perched outside Gary's home in southwest London since the news has been circulating. Find out more about the former MOTD pundit's home…

© Instagram Gary bought his home in Barnes for £4 million more than ten years ago and it has been his main residence where he raised George, Harry, Tobias and Angus, his sons he shares with his ex-wife, Michelle Cockayne. The former professional footballer's home features an at-home gym, a cinema room, plenty of bedrooms and a stunning garden. In this snap, we get a good look at Gary's home gym where he works on his fitness. We can also spot some gold boots on the wall - a nod to his 'Golden Boot' award at the 1986 World Cup tournament.

© Instagram His kitchen is equally impressive, complete with pristine white tiles and a large cooking area. The room also has a large marble island in the middle with a sunken sink and the flooring is a traditional herringbone style. This photo shows off his open-plan entertaining space with green walls and glass chandeliers. A fridge sits in the corner, showing how the kitchen immediately leads into the living space, while a leather sofa is positioned on the back wall with a red rug covering the wooden floors.

© Instagram The kitchen-lounge area then seamlessly leads outside, where Gary is fortunate to have plenty of space.



© Instagram Gary gave fans a glimpse into his garden via Instagram Stories, revealing a spacious lawn area with towering trees. In one corner, there is a seating area marked by a curved green bush and a fire pit that sits in the middle, while a small wooden archway has an additional seating area beneath it.



© Photo: Instagram In 2020, Gary transformed his living room into a makeshift TV studio while working from home. The bright blue sofa steals the show, but the room itself is also pretty impressive with very high ceilings and traditional wooden floors. A large chandelier hangs in the centre of the room, and there are gold leaf-shaped lights on the far wall.

© Photo: Instagram Gary also has a separate TV room with an enormous screen – no doubt where he loves to watch all the big games.

