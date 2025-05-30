Margot Robbie farewells lavish $4.5 million retreat after welcoming baby boy

Margot Robbie has well and truly laid down roots in Los Angeles, where she and her husband Tom Ackerley run the incredibly successful production company LuckyChap Entertainment and have just welcomed their first child.

Now, her Gold Coast getaway has hit the market for a whopping $4.9 million, after owners Chris and Chloe Lang opted to sell the sprawling estate.

Rainforest retreat

© Instagram The Queensland retreat is a favourite of Margot's

The home is located in the Tallebudgera Valley rainforest and has become a favourite holiday spot of the Barbie actress in recent years.

It sits on almost three hectares and is nestled within national parkland, with a bevy of fruit and nut trees housed within its gates, as well as vegetable gardens and lush greenery.

Agent Ed Cherry spoke to RealEstate.com about the property, sharing that, "This is a very special place and it's been Margot's retreat. She stays in the guest accommodation when she is here."

© Instagram The getaway features a pool, an infrared sauna and a hot tub

"It feels like a slice of the Byron Hinterland paradise but in the middle of the Gold Coast, where you have privacy but also proximity," he continued.

"And the property itself is like an island with 500m of creek frontage, so you cross a concrete bridge over the water when you enter." The stunning home features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, French doors and a butler's pantry, adding to the luxurious aesthetic of the place.

The guest accommodation was originally converted from a shed, and it also features a freestanding bath and a bar. Some extra perks of the place include a pool, a pizza oven, a hot tub and an infrared sauna.

Home sweet home

© Getty Images The couple welcomed their first child in October

This comes as Margot returned to Australia with her husband and their new baby over Easter, opting to spend some time with family during the holiday season.

Born in October 2024, the new parents have not revealed their baby's name; however, Margot's mother Sarie Kessler suggested that she wanted to raise her children in Australia.

When asked on The Project where Margot's kids will be residing, Sarie replied: "They'll be here. The kids will be in Australia."

© Jeff Kravitz Tom is a fan of Australia

She added that Tom, who hails from England, was a big fan of his wife's home country. "He loves Australia. He's like, 'I don't know why anyone leaves Australia!'" Sarie said.

The Oscar-nominee grew up on the Gold Coast and revealed sweet memories of her childhood playing outdoors.

"All my fondest memories are outdoors," she shared in a Vogue Australia interview conducted by her mother. "The first thing that comes to mind is playing outside at Julia's house, in the backyard, making cubbies, going out to the farm, going to the rockpools."

© Getty Images Margot with her mother Sarie

Margot added that she would do her homework in a tree, a memory that baffled her friends in the US.

"I've said that to friends now who grew up in New York City or London and they have no idea what I mean. And I say: 'Well, there were camphor laurel trees down the back past the back paddock and I could sit in the tree and do my homework and Mum could yell out the window when dinner was ready.' You tell stories like that and you realise how lucky you are to have grown up on the Gold Coast."

To see a throwback from Margot's childhood, watch below...