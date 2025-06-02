Kim Kardashian gives rare glimpse inside $60million mansion - wait til you see her closet!

Kim Kardashian has never been shy when it comes to showcasing fashion, but her latest Instagram Story offered something even her most loyal fans rarely see — a candid peek inside her ultra-private Los Angeles wardrobe. And naturally, she did it in style.

The 44-year-old SKIMS mogul and mum-of-four shared a series of swimwear snaps over the weekend, flaunting new pieces from her brand’s latest collection while standing in what appears to be one of her famously minimalist walk-in closets.

Wearing the chic black Square Neck One Piece, Kim posed confidently as rails of perfectly colour-coordinated clothing and rows of designer heels lined the background. It’s not just a closet — it’s a curated archive of a fashion icon.

© Instagram Kim showcases her incredible closet

In another snap, she slipped into the sleek Square Neck Bikini Top and Dipped Bikini Bottoms, later changing into the Push-Up Triangle Bikini Top — all from the new SKIMS drop, of course.

One image captured her taking a mirror selfie in a bandeau-style bikini with a matching sheer wrap skirt, revealing a gleaming white dresser, double glass doors, and precisely organised shoe displays. A space designed with the same care she puts into every business move.

© Instagram Kim's incredible. bathroom

The images gave fans a fleeting but fabulous look inside Kim’s $60 million Hidden Hills home — a house that’s sparked as much conversation as her reality series or legal studies. It’s a mansion she once shared with ex-husband Kanye West, and while the rapper moved out after their 2021 divorce, Kim kept the property and its serene, all-white aesthetic.

North's take

That pared-back design, however, isn’t loved by everyone under her roof.

"Every time I get into some kind of disagreement with my daughter North, she thinks this is a dig to me," Kim joked during a 2021 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "She’ll say, ‘Your house is so ugly. It’s all white. Who lives like this?’"

© Instagram Kim Kardashian with her four kids in matching PJs

It’s a sentiment that’s become something of a family inside joke. North, now 11, isn’t shy when it comes to critiquing her mum’s famously minimalist style — though the rest of the world clearly can’t get enough.

Kim's vision

Kim’s vision of sleek neutrals, raw concrete, and uninterrupted lines has earned her home features in Vogue, Architectural Digest, and countless Pinterest boards.

In a 2022 cover story for Vogue, Kim explained that she designed her house as a form of sanctuary. "Everything in the outside world is so chaotic," she said. "I wanted my home to be calming, and minimal, and to feel like a safe place."

Kim and North

It’s a world away from the flashing lights of the red carpet, but as her latest swimwear shoot proves, Kim knows how to bring glamour to even the quietest corners of her life.

Her Hidden Hills home, which she and Kanye originally purchased for $20 million in 2014, has since undergone extensive renovations. With help from architect Axel Vervoordt, the pair transformed the property into a striking blend of wabi-sabi and modern luxury. Today, it’s estimated to be worth more than three times what they paid for it.

Kim now lives there with her four children — North, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6 — and while she has continued to share occasional glimpses of her family life on The Kardashians, she’s kept many parts of their home off-limits.