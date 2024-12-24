I've found the super affordable secret to 69-year-old Kris Jenner's glowing skin (spoiler: you can buy it on Amazon)

Glam and the Kardashians go hand in hand, and the family have some of the best skin in the business. That includes momager and matriarch Kris Jenner, who at 69-years-old looks half her age. And luxury skincare and treatments aside, she is said to swear by something a little more humble than you might expect.

While waiting for the Kardashian's iconic Christmas Eve party pictures to drop, I thought I'd do some research into Kim Kardashian's mom's incredible skin. Kris revealed she uses a "natural exfoliant" that can be bought on Amazon for $9 - and credits the product for "opening up the pores" and "softening skin".

© Instagram/Kris Jenner Kris swears by a humble beauty hack you can purchase on Amazon

Opening up on her skincare secret and beauty hacks to Poosh, her daughter Kourtney's website, Kris said she swears by using a terry cloth every evening to cleanse and exfoliate her skin.

“Wash your face every night using a hot terry cloth washcloth," Kris advised. "It acts as a natural exfoliant by loosening dead skin cells, opening up the pores, and softening the skin, prepping it for your night treatments."

In another post, she said: "Taking care of my skin is a huge priority, and I love finding a face towel that makes washing my face so easy and comfortable."

Naturally, Kris uses both her daughters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's beauty lines, with Kim's brand Skkn being Kris' go-to cleanser. In a video for Skkn, Kris is shown using the brand's £43 / $43 cleanser with her beloved terry cloth, which she dampens with hot water before using it to remove her cleanser.

Kris' trick is nothing new to the beauty world, but perhaps a beauty hack we might have forgotten to use. I personally use a terry cloth to remove my evening cleanser, which helps to remove dirt, makeup and grime better than any micellar water or cleansing milk I've ever tried.

It's also the cornerstone of many cleansing balms, which state a damp cloth or muslin should be used to remove cleanser; I suggest massaging the cleanser into your skin in small circles, moving the hands upwards, to give a mini facial massage while cleansing.

© Instagram The whole Kardashian clan together

As someone who has used these cloths for years, I suggest looking for ones that get top reviews for washability. You want one that is a little rough in texture, which exfoliates, and I prefer white or cream ones so I can see my makeup has been fully removed.

They're not the sexiest looking things to have in your bathroom, but trust me, they're worth ruining the aesthetics for.