Dream Kardashian proved that she has inherited her aunt's love of shopping in a new clip promoting Khloé's latest beauty launch.

The eight-year-old was a model customer and first in line to buy the mother of two's XO Khloe perfume from Ulta Beauty in the Instagram snap.

"Next customer, please!" Khloé said in the video while standing behind the register, before the camera panned to Dream at the counter, ready to support her aunt.

WATCH: Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream helps out her famous aunty in new video

The 40-year-old was assisted by her eldest daughter, True, who diligently followed her mom's instructions to help Dream purchase the perfume.

"Cash or credit card?" Khloé asked her niece before quipping: "Can I have that credit card back before you go any further?"

Fans loved the sweet exchange between Khloé and her niece, taking to the comments to show their appreciation.

© Instagram Khloé launched her new fragrance alongside Dream and True

"Raising the next generation to be business-minded," one fan wrote, while another commented: "Cute cashier, even cuter customer".

"A shopping natural," the Ulta Beauty Instagram account commented, alongside a fan writing: "Not Aunty Khloé asking for her card back. They're so cute."

The Kardashians star's new scent dropped in Ulta stores in December, marking her first solo fragrance launch.

© Instagram True joined her mother behind the counter to serve Dream at Ulta Beauty

"The other creations I did in the fragrance world, I either did with my ex-husband or I did with my sisters," she told WWD.

"I've never done one completely on my own, which is really cool but also nerve-wracking. It's all reliant on you. It is scary, but it's also really liberating that I get to do it all on my own."

Khloé relied on her sisters for feedback before the product launch, explaining how much they loved the perfume.

© Pure PR The launch marks Khloé's first solo fragrance product

"All of my sisters – who are very tough critics – all complimented it. And none of them knew it was mine," she said.

"That was my biggest compliment when they all asked what I was wearing without knowing that you're wearing your own tester. I wear it every day."

Khloé's sweet video with True and Dream showcased just how close the family are, particularly as the Good American founder and her brother share a tight bond.

© Instagram Khloé revealed that she feels like Dream's "third parent"

"Rob and I are crazy close to one another; we've always been," she said on an episode of The Kardashians.

She revealed that she feels like Dream's "third parent" after Rob split with his ex-fiancée, Blac Chyna, one month before their daughter's birth. "Rob does such an incredible job with her, and I'm just there to help whenever he needs," she continued.

"I do know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence — whether that be from me or her own mom or whoever, it's important and wherever she gets it from she gets it from."

© Instagram Khloé is closest to her brother Rob

The proud aunt even threw a soccer-themed birthday party for the aspiring model in November. "Dream is one of my babies too, just like all the rest of them, and I absolutely love being a mom to people," Khloe said on her show.

"I love mothering people, I don't know if they like that or not but it's in my blood just to be a mom, I wouldn't have it any other way." The reality star shares True, six, and Tatum, two, with her ex, Tristan Thompson.