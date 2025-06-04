Kourtney Kardashian breaks down in tears over 12-year-old daughter Penelope

Penelope Disick is growing up fast – and it seems Kourtney Kardashian might not be quite ready to face it. The Poosh founder opened up on social media following her daughter's recent milestone achievement.

Kourtney took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to share a photograph of herself that was taken by the 12-year-old. The picture captured Kourtney dressed in silk leopard-print pajamas, her face buried in her hands as she appeared to be crying.

© Instagram Kourtney Kardashian was in tears

Over the top of the image, the 46-year-old penned: "Me crying bc my baby girl is done with 6th grade."

"She’s taking pics of me," added Kourtney.

Kourtney shares three children – Mason, Penelope, and Reign – with her ex, Scott Disick. The reality star welcomed her son Rocky with her husband Travis Barker in November 2023. Kourtney is also a stepmom to Travis's three children – son, Landon, and daughters Alabama and Atiana.

© Instagram Kourtney's blended family

Kourtney's thoughts on school

In an interview on her sister Khloé Kardashian's podcast Wonderland, the wellness guru opened up about her thoughts on the school system. "No, I think living authentically is not conforming to whatever it is," she said.

"For me, there's so many ways. There’s ways we function as a family that ... It's like if someone does the same thing every day. Like I do it with everything, it’s not about our family."

© Getty Images Kourtney is married to Travis Barker

"Let’s say the school system. I’ll think, 'Why do kids [expletive] go to school?' Truly. It’s so dated," she added.

"Oh, I’m such a homeschool person. So don’t even get me going," replied Khloé.

Kourtney then outlined a conversation she shared with her children regarding homeschooling. "And then I’m like, 'What's the goal here? You want to do homeschool? Let's do it!' Or whatever it is. I think it’s anything," she shared.

Kourtney with baby Rocky

"I will like nurse the fever of my kids versus giving Tylenol or ibuprofen. I just want to do that. And whatever it is, there's so many things like that where I feel like I kinda do, maybe in the world generally does maybe more what I do, but in the United States [it’s different]."

Kourtney also shared how her parenting style has developed when it comes to her 18-month-old son. "And, also with the attachment style parenting, I hold him for his naps," she explained.

"I'll sit in my little chair, usually in the room, and then I still have my little breastfeeding pillow, and he'll kind of lay on there with my arms under, and then I have a little radiation blanket that I put over to protect from EMFs."

