Kourtney Kardashian has been an instantly recognizable celebrity for years, so it's unsurprising that the reality star and businesswoman has impressive properties under her belt.

While the mother-of-four typically spends most of her time at her $10 million residence in Calabasas, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also has a second abode a couple of hours away in the sought-after area of Palm Springs.

Kourtney Kardashian's Palm Springs property

Kourtney, 46, recently spent the long weekend at the beautiful property, which she purchased in 2021 for $12 million, and shared some photos of her time there.

The star and her husband, Travis Barker, with whom she shares one-year-old Rocky Thirteen, typically use the abode as their summer escape, and with a mansion this stunning, who could blame them?

Kourtney and Travis' Palm Springs abode is located in the affluent La Quinta neighbourhood. Features of the 9,000 square foot property include six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, and it sits on nearly an acre of land. There is also a guesthouse on site.

© Instagram Taking to her Instagram, Kourtney shared some snaps of the outdoor area of her Palm Springs property and it is staggering. Long thought of as a 'playground area' for the Hollywood elite, Palm Springs desert surroundings, tall palm trees and mountainous landscapes are beautiful and form the perfect backdrop of Kourtney's backyard. This photo shows how their garden features an enormous pool lined with tall palm trees and a sprawling lawn leading to more foliage at the back of the garden, giving it a never-ending look. The foreground shows the pool terrace lined with large, stone tiles, plenty of outdoor decoration such as floor lanterns and chic sun loungers.

© Instagram This snap offers a view of more of their terrace, which they've have decorated with a large dining room tale with plenty of cream chairs placed around it – perfect for when their family enjoy al fresco meals. While southern California boasting gorgeous weather for most of the year, we imagine they make the most of this outdoor space when they visit.

© Instagram Kourtney also posted a stunning selfie in a red bikini while posing in her pool. We can also spot the separate jacuzzi part of their swimming pool in the foreground.



© Instagram Meanwhile, Kourtney also gave fans a glimpse inside the home with this photo of her and Travis' private bedroom in their holiday property, which, much like her Calabasas home, features minimalist interiors. We love the monochrome theme with the white sheets, black lantern and framed art on the wall.