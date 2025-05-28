Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kourtney Kardashian's staggering pool at $12m Palm Springs vacay home as we've never seen it before
Subscribe
Kourtney Kardashian's staggering pool at $12m Palm Springs vacay home as we've never seen it before
Kourtney Kardashian and her son Reign take selfies while playing in the pool© Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian's staggering pool at $12m Palm Springs vacay home as we've never seen it before

The reality star and Travis Barker own a second home in southern California

Francesca Shillcock
Digital Travel Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Kourtney Kardashian has been an instantly recognizable celebrity for years, so it's unsurprising that the reality star and businesswoman has impressive properties under her belt.

While the mother-of-four typically spends most of her time at her $10 million residence in Calabasas, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also has a second abode a couple of hours away in the sought-after area of Palm Springs.

Kourtney Kardashian's Palm Springs property

Kourtney, 46, recently spent the long weekend at the beautiful property, which she purchased in 2021 for $12 million, and shared some photos of her time there.

The star and her husband, Travis Barker, with whom she shares one-year-old Rocky Thirteen, typically use the abode as their summer escape, and with a mansion this stunning, who could blame them?

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City© Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian own more than one home

Kourtney and Travis' Palm Springs abode is located in the affluent La Quinta neighbourhood. Features of the 9,000 square foot property include six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, and it sits on nearly an acre of land. There is also a guesthouse on site.

Click through the gallery to see the recent photos – and wait 'til you see the incredible pool terrace…

photo of Kourtney Kardashian's pool and terrace at palm springs home with mountains in the background© Instagram

Taking to her Instagram, Kourtney shared some snaps of the outdoor area of her Palm Springs property and it is staggering.

Long thought of as a 'playground area' for the Hollywood elite, Palm Springs desert surroundings, tall palm trees and mountainous landscapes are beautiful and form the perfect backdrop of Kourtney's backyard.

This photo shows how their garden features an enormous pool lined with tall palm trees and a sprawling lawn leading to more foliage at the back of the garden, giving it a never-ending look.

The foreground shows the pool terrace lined with large, stone tiles, plenty of outdoor decoration such as floor lanterns and chic sun loungers.

Outdoor dining table with pool and garden terrace in the background© Instagram

This snap offers a view of more of their terrace, which they've have decorated with a large dining room tale with plenty of cream chairs placed around it – perfect for when their family enjoy al fresco meals.

While southern California boasting gorgeous weather for most of the year, we imagine they make the most of this outdoor space when they visit.

Kourtney Kardashian taking a selfie in front of her pool at Palm Springs home© Instagram

Kourtney also posted a stunning selfie in a red bikini while posing in her pool. We can also spot the separate jacuzzi part of their swimming pool in the foreground.

Kourtney Kardashian's bedroom at Palm Springs home© Instagram

Meanwhile, Kourtney also gave fans a glimpse inside the home with this photo of her and Travis' private bedroom in their holiday property, which, much like her Calabasas home, features minimalist interiors.

We love the monochrome theme with the white sheets, black lantern and framed art on the wall. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Kourtney Kardashian shows off her home gym at her Calabasas home

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Homes

See more

Read More