Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick treats son to Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon for birthday

Scott Disick knows how to celebrate in style, especially when it comes to making his kids feel special.

Over the weekend, the father of three pulled out all the stops to mark the birthdays of his sons, Mason and Reign.

The brothers, who share the same birthday five years apart, were treated to a day filled with surprises, but the standout moment was undoubtedly a pint-sized luxury gift from their dad.

Scott revealed on his Instagram Story that he had gifted one of his sons a mini Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, complete with a sleek black finish and a big black bow.

While he didn’t specify whether the luxury ride was for Mason, who turned 15, or Reign, now 10, the sentiment was crystal clear.

"Happy birthday, big boy!" Scott wrote alongside a snap of the mini SUV. "Felt like it was only fair 4 you 2 get your first G-Wagon. Even if it’s a mini G-Wagon, it’s still a wagon! Love you, son. Let the good times roll."

In true Disick fashion, the mini G-Wagon was photographed parked in a driveway that featured several full-size luxury vehicles.

Scott couldn’t resist adding a playful note about the gift, calling it "the coolest little wagon I have ever seen!" He added: "You deserve every inch of it! Love you more than anything in life."

It’s unclear how much the scaled-down luxury car cost, but considering full-size G-Wagons start at $148,250, this thoughtful birthday present was undoubtedly one for the books. While the exact recipient wasn’t disclosed, it’s clear that Scott wanted to make the day memorable for both of his sons.

Scott didn’t stop at just gifting a luxury ride. He shared another special moment with Reign, posting a photo of the two of them at a sporting event, their faces displayed on the jumbotron.

"Had 2 much fun with you at your first game you asked me to take you to, and I don’t even like sports," Scott joked in the caption. "That’s when you know you really love your kid! Just kidding, love you more than life, young blood. Happy bday, son."

Family has always been at the heart of Scott’s life, and his kids, whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian, are his pride and joy. Mason, Reign, and their sister Penelope, 12, are often featured in his social media posts, showcasing their fun-filled adventures and the close bond they share.

Kourtney also joined in on the celebrations, posting her own heartfelt tribute to her boys on Instagram.

Sharing a series of throwback photos, the Lemme founder showed just how much her sons mean to her. In one touching image, Mason was seen carrying a young Reign on his back during a fireworks display.

Another snap captured the two brothers cuddled up together when Reign was just a baby. "My birthday boys. So special to me it hurts my heart," Kourtney wrote in the caption.

Grandmother Kris Jenner also took a moment to celebrate Mason and Reign, dedicating a heartfelt Instagram post to her grandsons. In her signature loving style, she called them "incredible boys" and showered them with praise, adding to the outpouring of love for the birthday duo.

Mason and Reign’s shared birthday has always been a unique tradition for the family. Born on December 14, five years apart, the brothers have grown up sharing their special day, and their family always makes sure it’s a double celebration to remember.