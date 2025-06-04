Meet the world's youngest self-made billionaire who dethroned Taylor Swift

Back in 2023, Taylor Swift made history as the world's youngest self-made female billionaire, however, the 35-year-old is no longer the holder of that title.

The Cruel Summer hitmaker has instead been dethroned by Lucy Guo, the founder of Passes and Scale AI. The 30-year-old is officially a billionaire with the tech entrepreneur's wealth sitting at a cool $1.3 billion. She has also made Forbes' tenth anniversary list of America's Richest Self-Made Women.

It's certainly been a journey for Lucy with the businesswoman previously having dropped out of Carnegie Mellon University, a private research university in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

© Instagram The tech star is now the world's youngest female self-made billionaire

So just who is Lucy Guo? HELLO! has all of the answers…

Lucy's career

Although she's no longer with Scale AI, Lucy was one of the company's founders back in 2016 alongside Alexander Wang. The company provides data labelling and model evaluation services to help develop applications using AI.

It counts the US Department of Defence and the Qatari government among its clientele.

© Getty Images Lucy was a co-founder of Scale AI

One of the company's offshoots, Remotasks, works on machine learning in fields such as autonomous vehicles and computer vision.

Lucy was reportedly fired from the company in 2018 after disagreeing with its co-founder over its direction.

© Getty Images for TikTok Lucy founded Passes in 2022

However, speaking to Inc last month, Lucy revealed she left under different circumstances. "I just didn't find it very fun or interesting," she told the publication. "It was us working with people in the Philippines to label data, right?

"At the end of the day, it is, like, people labelling data outsourced around the world at cheaper prices. I was also pretty burnt out and didn't fully agree with the direction the company was going."

In 2022, she founded Passes, a platform that allows creators to build a community and interact with fans on an exclusive basis, whether it's through live-streams or podcasts. The exclusive website has raised over $50 million from her investors since its launch.

Homes

Thanks to her earnings, Lucy has an impressive property portfolio, owning two homes in major American cities.

Speaking to Fortune in 2023, she shared: "I have a swanky apartment in Miami and a house in LA which is five minutes away from my office."

© Instagram The star lives in Miami and LA

In Miami, she lives inside the One Thousand Museum tower and counts David Beckham as one of her neighbours. However, she reportedly had a party that got out of hand, which led to complaints from some of her neighbours.

Speaking about the party, she revealed that she managed to get both a snake and a lemur sent to her home, joking: "The lemur was really well behaved. It was very friendly and didn't get freaked out by the noise and people. In fact, it was pretty much hugging and licking everyone."

© Instagram Lucy's house party had a lemur as a guest!

As for her Los Angeles property, the Robb Report revealed that the entrepreneur lives in the Melrose Arts District of West Hollywood in a farmhouse-style home.

Relationships

Lucy is believed to be single, and while she originally feared turning 30 while still without a partner, she has since shifted her thinking on the matter.

In a post about reaching the milestone, she penned: "I've always been so scared of this age. Immigrant Chinese culture instilled in me that I should have kids by 25 and if I weren't married by 30, I would be single forever.

© Instagram Lucy recently turned 30

"But every single year keeps getting better. I'm more confident, excited, and motivated than ever before. I have the best friends that anyone could ask for. I couldn't be more grateful for the amount of love I have in my life."

She concluded: "And because Asians don't raisin, every year I'm getting richer AND hotter."