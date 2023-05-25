What is Stacey Solomon's net worth?

Stacey Solomon has been on our screens since she was just 17-years old and auditioning for The X Factor, and has since gone on to have an illustrious TV career.

© REX/Shutterstock Stacey was crowned Queen of the Jungle in 2010

Whether it's promoting a household product or showing off her fabulous DIY endeavours, it's safe to say that Stacey is non-stop. She is an adoring mother to her five children, Zachary, Leighton, Rex, Rose and Belle, and a devoted wife to actor Joe Swash and being known to show off their stunning Essex mansion, Pickle Cottage. But what is Stacey's total net worth?

What is Stacey's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Stacey's total is £5million.

How does Stacey make her money?

In 2010, Stacey won the hearts of the nation when she was a contestant on I'm…Get Me Out of Here!. She went on to win the show and was crowned queen of the jungle, which propelled her TV career.

The star is a favourite on our screens

As well as being a pannellist on Loose Women, the former X Factor star has appeared on a range of programmes including her most recent show, Sort Your Life Out, on BBC One. Stacey also has a number of clothes deals with brands such as In The Style, Look Again and Curvissa.

Stacey's property portfolio

Stacey also has her fabulous Essex home, Pickle Cottage, which is worth a whopping £1.2million. Since moving into their Tudor-style home, Stacey has made quick work of transforming it into a stunning residence complete with a mermaid bathroom and pink nursery for her first daughter Rose who was born at their family abode.

The garden at Stacey's home is a real highlight and outside within the grounds there is a gorgeous walkway with wooden arches and climber plants, which Stacey said is her "favourite part of the garden". Outside, the children also have their own life-sized Wendy's house that looks like a mini version of the main property. It comes complete with heating, a table and chairs and even a hammock.

© Instagram Stacey and Joe completed their pool renovation at Pickle Cottage last summer

In keeping with the charming vintage design of the home, Stacey's downstairs bathroom features floral-painted sinks with intricate carvings and brass taps. Stacey kept the printed sink and toilet but updated the room with white wainscoting, blue walls, herringbone floor tiles and small corner shelves displaying pampas grass.

Why is it called Pickle Cottage?

Stacey and Joe affectionately named their forever home after their son Rex whom they often refer to as 'pickle'. Stacey refers to all of her children as 'Pickles' - so sweet!

