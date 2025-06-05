Rod Stewart makes heartbreaking announcement amid health issues: 'I'm awfully sorry'

Rod Stewart has always been a showman, but even the most legendary voices sometimes need to rest.

The 80-year-old rocker made a heartfelt announcement on June 4, confirming the cancellation of his June 5 performance at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas—his second scrapped concert in just a matter of days.

Taking to Instagram to break the news personally, Rod shared a candid update with fans alongside a heartbroken emoji. "I’m awfully sorry to have to cancel my show June 5th at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace," he wrote. "My doctor ordered a bit more rest while I recover from the flu. Thanks for your love and understanding."

© Getty Rod Stewart made a heartbreaking announcement on June 5

The message prompted a wave of support from fans around the world, many of whom had flown in especially to see him perform. "Gutted – here in Vegas from the UK as part of my husband's 50th birthday – planned our trip to see you – get better soon – health before anything xx," one fan wrote. Others chimed in with warmth and well wishes: "Health comes first, sending love," and "Take care and take your time, Sir. Heal quickly, you absolute treasure."

Rod’s latest cancellation follows an earlier postponement on June 1, also due to illness. That concert was rescheduled for June 10. At the time of writing, his upcoming shows on June 7 and 8 are still listed as scheduled, though his team has not confirmed any changes yet.

© Instagram Sir Rod is still rockin it at 80

While cancellations may disappoint, fans have been quick to prioritise Rod’s well-being—a sentiment echoed by the man himself in recent interviews.

Despite hitting the milestone age of 80, Rod has no plans to retire just yet. But he has hinted that this era of live performance may mark the final chapter of his large-scale concert tours.

"I’ve got no interest in retiring," he told AARP in a recent sit-down. "But these shows will probably be the last big ones I do. I want to go out with a bang, not a fizzle."

© Getty Rod Stewart onstage at the 2025 American Music Awards

That philosophy is clear in how he maintains himself—mentally and physically. With the help of a trainer he’s worked with for 38 years, Rod keeps up an intense fitness regimen at home, complete with a private gym, indoor pool, and even his own running track.

"I got it down to 19 seconds by learning how to push off," he said, referring to sprinting 100 metres on his track. "I’m going to try and do 17 seconds, which I think is a world record for an 80-year-old."

© Getty Rod with his wife Penny

Rod also shared details of the unconventional training exercises that help him stay in shape: "We do a lot of underwater training, where the trainer throws a brick into the pool and I have to dive in, push the brick to the end of the pool, and come up."

Such discipline has undoubtedly contributed to his longevity, both on and off the stage. Just days before the cancellations, Rod appeared at the American Music Awards, proudly accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award surrounded by his children. Visibly moved, he admitted to being "flabbergasted" by the honour—a poignant moment for a man who has given his all to music across six decades.