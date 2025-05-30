'Flabbergasted' Rod Stewart makes emotional announcement – fans rush to support him

Rod Stewart has left fans emotional after being honoured at the 2025 American Music Awards earlier this week.

The 80-year-old music legend was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award in a surprise, family-filled moment.

Surprise appearance from his children

© Getty Rod Stewart reacts as he accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award onstage during the 51st American Music Awards

The Maggie May singer was joined on stage by five of his eight children.

Kimberly, 45, Sean, 44, Ruby, 37, Renee, 32, and Liam, 30, took part in the presentation.

Rod appeared visibly moved as he hugged his children before accepting the award.

He told the audience: "I am absolutely flabbergasted. I didn't know they were here — my children."

Fans react on social media

© Getty Rod Stewart onstage at the 2025 American Music Awards

Rod later shared the moment on X, writing: "A huge thank you to the @AMAs for this Lifetime Achievement Award, what an honour! Such a special moment, made even better with my family by my side. Grateful beyond words."

Fans rushed to send their congratulations and support.

One wrote: "Rod you are the best, just keep going and you deserve every award you receive."

Another added: "Congratulations Sir Stewart. Thank you for all those years of singing."

A third fan said: "So well deserved… can’t wait to see you in October in Argentina!!"

Someone else posted: "Well deserved and overdue Sir Rod!!"

Looking back on his early career

© Getty Images Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart attend the "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" Global Premiere in Leicester Square

During his speech, Rod reflected on the early days of his music journey.

He told the crowd: "When I started singing in the early '60s, well before all of you lot were here, the reason I got into it [was] because I had this burning ambition to sing."

He added: "It's all I wanted to do. I didn't want to be rich or famous, and here I am a few years later, picking up this wonderful award."

Rod also paid tribute to some of his musical heroes. He thanked Sam Cooke, David Ruffin and Muddy Waters for their influence on his career.

A return to the stage

© Getty Rod Stewart onstage at the 2025 American Music Awards

The award marked Rod’s return to the AMAs stage for the first time since 2004.

He performed Forever Young, his 1988 hit, dressed in a white tuxedo and pinstripe trousers. The song choice resonated with many fans watching, who shared their emotional reactions online.

Family man

© Instagram Rod with his children

Rod is a father to eight children. Along with those who joined him on stage, he is also dad to Sarah, 61, Alistair, 19, and Aiden, 14.

The moment with his children highlighted the importance of family in his life. Rod often speaks about the pride he has in his children and their individual paths.

A career to celebrate

© Getty Rod with his beautiful family

Rod has sold over 250 million records worldwide. He’s known for hits including Sailing, Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?, The First Cut Is the Deepest, and Have I Told You Lately.

He was knighted in 2016 for services to music and charity. Even after six decades in the industry, he continues to tour and record.

Fans in Argentina, the UK and across Europe are set to see him live later this year.

Despite his age, Rod shows no signs of slowing down. He continues to perform internationally and has hinted at new music.

With a loyal global fanbase, his legacy in rock and pop remains secure. As one fan summed it up: "Rod Stewart is timeless. The world’s not ready for him to stop."