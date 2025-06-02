Rod Stewart issues worrying statement as he's forced to cancel show

Sir Rod Stewart has issued a statement after the best-selling rock star was forced to pull out of his gig in Las Vegas at the eleventh hour due to illness.

The 'Maggie May' singer has been headlining his 'Encore' shows at the iconic Sin City venue, The Colosseum, since March with other gigs around the globe scattered in between, however, the show that was due to take place on Sunday, June 1, was cancelled and has now been rescheduled for the 10th.

Posting on his Instagram, the 80-year-old musician told his fans that he wouldn't be playing due to feeling unwell, though he didn't specify what exactly was wrong. He did, however, assure his fanbase that those who had tickets for the cancelled show would be granted valid entry for the new date.

"I'm sorry to inform you that I'm not feeling well and my show tonight at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace is being rescheduled to June 10. Your tickets will be valid for the new date. - Sir Rod," his statement read in full.

Fans will no doubt be hoping Rod makes a full recovery in time for his other scheduled gigs in the US city. Not to mention his major upcoming gig in his homeland, the UK, as he's set to headline the 'Legends' slot at Glastonbury Festival in just over three weeks' time.

Sir Rod's regime for keeping in optimal health

Rod announced earlier this year that although he has "no interest" in retiring, his Glastonbury gig and Vegas shows will be the last major concerts he puts on for fans.

It's not surprising given that his lengthy career has involved multiple, rigorous tour schedules.

And, naturally, Rod is doing everything he can to remain in optimal health while embarking on a significant chapter of his life and career in performing.

Speaking to AARP – The Magazine recently, he explained he trains with a professional, a trusted trainer he's had for over 35 years, and that he's keen to sprint 100 metres on his private track at home.

© Shutterstock Sir Rod Stewart will continue his stint in Vegas this year with a slot at Glastonbury Festival in between

"I got it down to 19 seconds by learning how to push off. I'm going to try and do 17 seconds, which I think is a world record for an 80-year-old."

He added: "I keep myself very fit. I've always had a trainer - same guy for 38 years. I have an indoor pool, massive gym, golf course, everything. We do a lot of underwater training, where the trainer throws a brick into the pool and I have to dive in, push the brick to the end of the pool, and come up."

Meanwhile, just days before he cancelled his gig, Rod was seen at the American Music Awards alongside his children as he accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award, which he said left him feeling "flabbergasted".