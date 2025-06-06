Audrey McGraw delights with 'special' update: 'Finally got to share it'

Audrey McGraw has teased her fans with new music after she shared an unreleased song with Lukas Nelson on Thursday.

The singer took to Instagram to share a video of her performing “Descent into Love” with Lukas during her latest show. Audrey looked stunning on stage, wearing a pale pink silk gown with long, draped sleeves and a chic front-tie detail. In a bold style twist, she layered the elegant piece over a pair of black jeans, adding an effortlessly cool edge to her look.

Tim McGraw's daughter styled her luscious raven locks into soft waves that cascaded down her back while her makeup oozed soft glamour courtesy of a shimmery eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy lip.

Meanwhile, Lukas donned a brown leather jacket with his signature cowboy hat while he played the guitar.

In the caption, Audrey penned: "Lukas and I wrote Descent into Love a few days after we met. It was the first song we wrote together... been holding onto it for a while, but the other night we finally got to share it live. I can’t wait to put it out one day, It’s a special one."

© Instagram Audrey McGraw captured at her family's Nashville home by sister Gracie McGraw, shared on Instagram

She continued: "And by the way… he put on a kick ass show with some amazing folks. WOW!! Was honored to be up there. Xxx"

Audrey's career

Last month, the 23-year-old announced she had finished recording her debut album in April. "We just finished in April! The album was recorded in Woodstock. And honestly, it was amazing," she wrote on Instagram.

© Danielle Del Valle Audrey McGraw and Tim McGraw

"It's really special to see the songs I've written come to life, and work out some covers that we're doing, and just kind of see everything build up over time, with everyone's help. It’s been so fun. I want to live in the studio," she added.

Audrey made her music debut last month with a cover of the 1971 Neil Diamond classic "I Am…I Said."

The rising star's parents are extremely proud of their talent daughter and often gush over her achievements. Tim shared a video of Audrey covering Tammy Wynette's "Stand By Your Man" back in 2024.

© Taken by HELLO! The singer is a rising star

"Gosh, she is so talented man," he said. "I've said it 100 times, all of our girls are so talented, they all sing great. Audrey is just so special, she is such an incredible writer as well."

Tim and Faith Hill married in 1996, and welcomed daughters Gracie, 28, Maggie, 26, and Audrey.