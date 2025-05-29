Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's girlfriend Audrey McGraw reacts to his latest departure from Lincoln Lawyer role

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo is set to star in one of the year's most highly anticipated movies, with a bump up to the "big budget" leagues.

The actor, 44, will appear in the newest addition to the Jurassic Park franchise, Jurassic World Rebirth, the fourth Jurassic World film and the seventh in the overall series.

And through it all, he received the sweetest shoutout from none other than his reported girlfriend Audrey McGraw, the youngest daughter of country music sensations and actors Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

© Instagram Audrey reacted to a clip from the upcoming "Jurassic World Rebirth"

Audrey, 23, took to her Instagram Stories to share a behind-the-scenes clip from the upcoming Rebirth featuring an interview with director Gareth Edwards about the making of the epic sci-fi thriller. She added a row of heart-eyed emojis alongside the clip, presumably in reference to her partner's appearance in the film.

Manuel stars alongside an all-star ensemble which includes Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey and Rupert Friend. The Mexican actor plays Reuben Delgado, simply listed as "the father of a shipwrecked civilian family." Not much else is known about his character as details of the film are being kept under wraps.

Jurassic World Rebirth is set for a theatrical release this summer, arriving in the United States on July 2 and set five years after the events of 2022's Jurassic World Dominion. It's the first in the Jurassic World franchise not to feature its previous leads Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

© Jasin Boland/Universal Pictures Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali (not pictured) lead the new cast

Rebirth has a high bar to clear come its arrival, following specifically on the commercial success of Dominion. The 2022 flick became a summer blockbuster as well, grossing over $1 billion worldwide and emerging as the third highest grossing film of the year (only behind fellow sequels Avatar: The Way of Water and Top Gun: Maverick).

Manuel, who has reportedly been dating Audrey since 2023 (which has only been confirmed through frequent social media activity), does have several other high-profile movies to his name like The Magnificent Seven (2016), Murder on the Orient Express (2017) and A Man Called Otto (2022).

© NETFLIX The actor is currently best known for starring in "The Lincoln Lawyer"

The actor is now best known for starring in the hit Netflix series The Lincoln Lawyer as lead Mickey Haller, a Los Angeles defense attorney based on Michael Connelly's hit book series.

The show has received positive reviews from critics since its release and is one of the streaming platforms top performers, with the first season alone logging over 260 million hours watched globally in its first month.

© Instagram Manuel and Audrey have quietly been dating since reportedly as far back as 2023

The series is set to return for a fourth season, which is currently in production in LA. Not much is known about the upcoming installment and its release, although co-executive producer and co-showrunner Ted Humphrey told Tudum recently that season four will pick up right after its predecessor.

"I was so happy with how the third season finale turned out, and I am also directing the opener of Season 4 so it feels like we are picking up right where we left off, which is really fun for me and also creatively very satisfying," he shared. Catch a first look at Jurassic World Rebirth below...