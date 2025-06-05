Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's lookalike daughter Audrey shares new update with head-turning photo
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill; Audrey McGraw© Getty Images

The budding singer recently also followed in her country music star parents' footsteps with new releases

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's youngest, 23-year-old Audrey McGraw, is on a professional roll, quickly gaining momentum with her career over the past few months.

After making brief acting appearances and teasing her musical skills, Audrey finally made her professional debut as a musician last month with a cover of the 1971 Neil Diamond classic "I Am…I Said."

That progressed further with the release of her debut original single titled "Thunder," released on May 30. She will also be heading on tour with Brandi Carlile this summer, starting June 20 as her opening act.

Audrey Caroline McGraw and Tim McGraw attend the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada© Getty Images
Tim and Faith's daughter Audrey is becoming a musician just like her parents

Most recently, Audrey joined her older sisters Gracie, 28, and Maggie, 26, back at the family home in Nashville to join their dad Tim on stage during his performance at the inaugural Music City Rodeo.

Taking to social media, the 23-year-old shared a photo of herself at home taken by none other than her older sister Gracie, wearing an off-shoulder knit bandeau top. "At home in Nashville by Gracie!" she simply captioned it.

"That's my gurrrllll," Gracie commented, with Maggie also adding: "Woah this is my fave photo of you." A fan wrote: "Stunning! You look so much like your momma!!" with another also saying: "Sooo pretty." A third similarly added: "Reminds me of a young, yet, brunette Faith Hill!"

Audrey McGraw captured at her family's Nashville home by sister Gracie McGraw, shared on Instagram© Instagram
Audrey shared a new photo taken by none other than her sister Gracie

On Saturday, Gracie, Maggie and Audrey surprised audiences at Music City Rodeo when their dad Tim brought them on stage to accompany him for the final chorus of his 2007 song "Last Dollar (Fly Away)."

After they sang however, they were surprised in turn when they turned around and saw a projection on the screen of themselves as young girls aged nine, eight and five singing on the studio version of the track with their dad.

The moment proved visibly emotional for all three, with Audrey captured in a video saying: "I'm gonna cry." Gracie even wore a shirt from her dad's first ever headlining tour in 1996, The Spontaneous Combustion Tour, on which Faith was an opening act. The tour was where the pair first met and fell in love, and eventually became pregnant with Gracie.

audrey mcgraw and faith hill © Getty Images
Several fans noted just how much Audrey looked like her mom

"They're not as young as they used to be. They're all grown up now," Tim told the crowd as he introduced them, before walking over for a truly precious group hug.

Audrey posted a clip of the moment on social media later and penned beside it: "'Last dollar'. We all sang on this song years ago as little kids… again a few days ago with dad at the rodeo." 

Audrey McGraw shares a message of support for her father Tim McGraw while he's onstage at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, shared on Instagram Stories© Instagram
The three sisters joined their dad on stage at Music City Rodeo in Nashville

"Special moment for us! We turned around to see our past played on the screen, and we lost it!!! Love you sisters," she gushed, with off-Broadway star Gracie similarly taking to social media alongside footage of them on stage and wrote: ​​"I continue to be a sappy sister and daughter."

While Faith has taken a step back from the spotlight in recent years (her last release being a 2017 collaborative album with Tim, The Rest of Our Life), Tim continues to actively release music and tour, even teasing a new album on the horizon at his show with the song "King of the Rodeo."

