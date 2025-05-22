Tim McGraw makes surprising announcement about his future amid health concerns

Tim McGraw is returning to the stage on May 31 after being forced to cancel his Standing Room Only tour in August 2024 due to an array of health concerns.

The father of three recently opened up about his ongoing health issues on the TL's Road House podcast, sharing that he came close to retiring altogether due to the limits put on his body.

Rest and recovery

© Getty Images Tim opened up about his ongoing health issues in the candid interview

"To have almost a year of just sitting there [doing nothing], and I can tell you that after double knee replacements and three back surgeries and now a torn rotator cuff and a ruptured disc, there were times this year that I thought this might be it. This might be time to hang it up," he admitted on the show.

Tim's multiple health issues forced him to take a break from his busy life on the road.

"I have to be very careful about what I do," he continued. "What I do do is everything is intentional. I can't move quickly, there's no turning real quick to do something."

© Getty Images for ABA He almost retired from performing during his recovery

"Everything has to be very intentional; everything that I do has to be very methodical. I have to do cold plunges, I have to do infrared saunas. I have to do massages."

"It has changed the way I do a live show," he added. "It's gonna come to a point to where I'm either gonna have to decide to change the way I do a live show to continue to do it or just not do it anymore."

Taking time off

© Getty The father of three was forced to cancel his 2024 tour

The 58-year-old was forced to cancel his 2024 tour after discovering that he needed knee surgery.

"In close consultation with his doctors, Tim McGraw will undergo necessary orthopedic surgery on both knees this month due to an injury sustained on tour," Sandia Resort & Casino shared on Instagram. "Unfortunately, this will prevent him from performing any shows for the remainder of this year.”

Tim took to Instagram in May to announce that he was returning to the stage, much to his fans' delight after he had been out of commission for almost a year.

© Getty Images for iHeartRadio He will return to the stage on May 31

"Saddle up! We'll see you May 31 at the Music City Rodeo!" he captioned the post, which featured a video of the "Don't Take the Girl" singer discussing the upcoming Nashville event.

"We're rehearsing, guys, for our first show back in almost a year," he said in the clip. "May 31st, we're going to be headlining that night."

"It's going to be exciting. We are ready to go. And trust me, we are ready to play," he added.

Like father , like daughter

© Danielle Del Valle Audrey will join Brandi Carlisle on tour

Tim has another reason to celebrate, with his daughter Audrey's music career taking off in recent months. The 23-year-old, whom he shares with his wife Faith Hill, released her first single in May and announced that she will be going on tour with music legend Brandi Carlisle. "My youngest daughter, Audrey, just finished her first album," the proud dad revealed on the podcast.

"She wrote everything, and the dad in me and the producer in me, when she played the music back for me, [I said] 'It isn't finished yet, you gotta tune your vocal, you gotta tune these guitars, you gotta add a few more layers.' And she goes, 'Dad, that's not what I want to do. That's not what kids are wanting to hear these days.'"

He also shares daughters Grace, 28, and Maggie, 26, with Faith, and the pair have been married since 1996.

