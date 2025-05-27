Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Audrey shares special update that's sure to delight her famous parents
Audrey McGraw, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill © Getty Images for ACM

The couple share daughters Gracie, Maggie and Audrey

Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are country music royalty, so it's no surprise that their youngest daughter, Audrey, is following in their talented footsteps with her own music career.

The 23-year-old revealed the exciting news in an interview with Dôen, which the budding star posted to Instagram on Sunday. 

A new era

View post on Instagram
 

Dressed in a series of outfits from the clothing brand, including a stunning red silk gown, Audrey announced that she had finished recording her debut album in April, and that it was an incredible experience for her. 

"We just finished in April! The album was recorded in Woodstock. And honestly, it was amazing,she said.

"It's really special to see the songs I've written come to life, and work out some covers that we're doing, and just kind of see everything build up over time, with everyone's help. It’s been so fun. I want to live in the studio,she added. 

Single success

Photo shared on Instagram by Audrey Mcgraw of black-and-white photo, featuring her in the music studio, sitting next to musicians Jeff Hill and Kyle Emerson© Instagram
Audrey revealed that she had finished recording her first album

She released her first single in May, a cover of Neil Diamond's song "I Am…I Said", and delighted fans with her mesmerizing voice. 

"The first time I heard this song, I felt something deep in my soul. One late night, sitting at the piano, I made it a part of me,she wrote on social media. "In the studio we brought it to life. Thank you to the sun mountain fam that helped me do so. I love your crazy, talented [expletive].

The musician's supporters took to the comment section of her latest Instagram post to share how much they loved her voice, which many compared to her mother's

audrey mcgraw and faith hill © Getty
Fans shared how alike Faith and Audrey's voices were

"Your voice is so rich - reminds me of Cher!wrote one fan, while another added, "Love this! I hear your beautiful Momma's voice in your awesome voice! Amazing."

Another commented, "Wow!!! Amazing! If Faith and Cher had a baby!!while a fourth exclaimed, "Amazing voice. Definitely Cher vibes, but your mama's sweet strong tones as well. Bravo.

Audrey will also support iconic country star Brandi Carlisle on the European leg of her The Last Time Tour in June and July.

Proud as punch 

tim mcgraw with daughter audrey nashville songwriter awards© Getty Images
Tim said that his youngest daughter was "so talented"

Her parents are endlessly proud of her achievements, with Tim sharing a video of Audrey covering Tammy Wynette's "Stand By Your Manin 2024.

"Gosh, she is so talented man,he exclaimed. "I've said it 100 times, all of our girls are so talented, they all sing great. Audrey is just so special, she is such an incredible writer as well.

She attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts after completing high school.

Tim shares Gracie, Maggie and Audrey with his wife, Faith Hill© Kevin Mazur
The couple shared how proud they were of their three daughters

Tim and Faith married in 1996, and welcomed daughters Gracie, 28, Maggie, 26, and Audrey. Gracie is pursuing a career on the stage and starred in The Great War & The Great Gatsby at Carnegie Hall in April. 

The "Don't Take the Girlsinger opened up about how far his three daughters have come as young women in an interview with People. 

"We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women,he said. "And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people." 

 To hear more of Audrey's beautiful voice, watch below...

