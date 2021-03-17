Taraji P. Henson dazzles in figure-flattering blue dress that wows fans 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Taraji P. Henson just proved that her hard work in the gym during the pandemic has paid all the way off.

The actress made fans go wild when she shared a snap of herself striking a fierce stance in a shimmery blue sleeveless David Koma dress complete with a cowl neck and a slit that went all the way up past her thigh.

Taraji's hard work in the gym paid off!

The body-hugging dress, which is from the famed designer’s pre-fall 2021 collection, not only flattered her toned figure but showed it off. Taraji’s stylist, Jason Bolden, completed the look with bejeweled black platform stilettos, and her hairstylist Tym Wallace styled her locks in gorgeous soft waves.

The What Men Want star had an ethereal glow as she stood in a home on blonde hardwood floors with the Los Angeles skyline in the background.

Taraji's dress isn’t available for purchase just yet, but we found a similar (sleeved) version on ASOS for hundreds less for only $64.20.

ASOS design midi dress, $64.20, ASOS

The renowned thesp has been open about her fitness journey during the pandemic. She told WSJ Magazine last September that quarantining deterred her fitness goals, so she began a 30-day fitness challenge ahead of her 50th birthday on Sept. 11.

Since then, the Coffee & Kareem actress has been taking things up a notch, knocking out intense cardio workouts and a ton of body-toning exercises daily, and sharing her progress with fans on Instagram.

Taraji generally begins with 20 minutes of cardio, telling the magazine, "I usually do that on the elliptical," she said. "If I’m feeling really adventurous, I’ll do a 20-minute stint on my Peloton bike. If I’m feeling really lazy, I’ll just walk it out on the treadmill."

Taraji stunned on the cover of Cultured

She has also gotten into boxing and intermittent fasting, meaning she doesn’t eat anything until 11 a.m., and her first meal is a shake "I take vitamin C. I take iron. I put elderberry powder, spirulina, and collagen in my shake," Taraji continued.

Taraji’s longtime trainer Mike T has sung her praises too, telling InStyle, “She’s a warrior in the gym. I’ve never had anything that she’s backed down from—she’s a dream client.”

Excuse us while we run to a workout.

