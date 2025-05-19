Today's Dylan Dreyer and husband Brian Fichera beam with joy in celebratory family update

Dylan Dreyer and her husband Brian Fichera both have busy jobs working at NBC and often work conflicting schedules, meaning their time together as a family is more important than ever.

The Today Show star and cameraman put making memories with their young sons at the top of their priority list, and they certainly made some to last a lifetime over the weekend!

The couple took their three children, Calvin, eight, Oliver, five, and three-year-old Rusty to the Boston Red Sox game against the Atlanta Braves, and Dylan and Calvin threw the first pitch at the game!

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer and her husband Brian Fichera were all smiles as they attended a special Boston Red Sox game

The special moment was captured on camera and posted onto Dylan's Instagram account, with Calvin telling his mom afterwards that it was the "best day of my life".

Photos from the event included one of Dylan and Brian beaming as they posed on the pitch with their sons, and another of the family all posing with their backs to the camera to show off their personalized shirts.

© Instagram Dylan and her son Calvin had special roles during the game

In the caption, the NBC star wrote: "Calvin said 'Today was the best day of my life'. I couldn't agree more buddy!! Hard to top today! Thank you to the @redsox for making this the most special day ever!!! And to top it off, it's Celiac Awareness Night!"

The family were there for a cause close to their hearts, as it was Fenway Park's first Celiac Awareness Night.

© Instagram Dylan and her family all wore personalized shirts

Calvin was diagnosed with Celiac Disease in 2023 and now the family all eat gluten-free, with Dylan often sharing tried and tested recipes, and tips with her followers on social media.

She's also been vocal about the need for more awareness and guidance in restaurants when it comes to gluten-free options, as well as for more variety in the supermarkets.

© Photo: Instagram Dylan with her husband Brian Fichera

The star was impressed when she spent time in the UK for work in 2024, and was stocking up on gluten-free flour and other ingredients for her family, because it was far cheaper, while products were also more varied across the pond.

Discussing the vast difference in prices when shopping at British supermarket, Waitrose, she told previously told HELLO!: "I just want to say kudos to Waitrose and, you know, really so many of the grocery stores in the UK, because I mean celiac disease here in the United States.

© Instagram Dylan's family all eat gluten-free following Calvin's diagnosis with celiac disease

"I don't know if it's not taken as seriously or what, but it's like more of a nuisance in the United States and you have to kind of find places where you can, maybe get some stuff and it's okay.

"And it's getting better but to go into Waitrose and it's just a basic gluten-free flour, it's not made with anything, you know, expensive. The fact that I can order it on Amazon for $20, or I can buy it in Waitrose for £2, it was absolutely shocking.

© @dylandreyernbc/Instagram Dylan is a huge advocate for celiac disease following son Calvin's diagnosis

"So all I did was fill up my suitcase with mostly flour but then like just the treats are different, you know, the biscuits and the cookies and just the bread, oh my gosh."

The star added: "I spent £40 and the flip side of that is to order that exact flower on Amazon, it's $40 just for two packs. So, I mean such a difference and I wish it was easier here in the United States and it's not, it's very frustrating.

"So, part of the reason I want to bring my family over to London and you know the UK is just It's just easier, you know, it's kind of a nuisance to have celiac disease and it wouldn't be as much of a nuisance over there."