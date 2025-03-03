Goldie Hawn, 79, is daughter Kate Hudson's double in Bond Girl worthy gown for Oscars 2025

Goldie Hawn lived up to her name as she looked like a real life Oscar in a stunning gold gown for the 97th Academy Awards.

The Overboard actress oozed glamor in a strapless gold gown that featured a matching regal shawl and mini train for an added touch of drama. The glitzy garment was embellished with silver jewels along the bodice while boasting a ruched tie detail that cinched the waist.

© Getty Images Goldie Hawn looked sensational in a gold gown

The 79-year-old styled her luscious blonde locks into soft waves with wispy bangs while her makeup exuded radiance courtesy of a smokey eye, a pinch of blush and a glossy pink lip. The star frosted her décolletage with a statement necklace encrusted with yellow diamonds.

Goldie was joined on the star-studded carpet by her husband, Kurt Russell. The 73-year-old looked equally suave in a black tuxedo layered over a crisp white shirt teamed with stylish shades.

© Getty Images Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell attended the 97th Annual Oscars

Kate Hudson's mom's jaw-dropping look echoed back to the sensational sculptural gown she donned during the 61st Academy Awards in 1989. The iconic number featured a strapless plunging neckline adorned with pointed accents. The semi-sheer dress was embellished all over with gold and silver rhinestones and boasted a frontal split hemline.

Goldie styled her bombshell tresses into a bouncy blowout while her makeup exuded '80s glam with a bronze cheek and a natural glossy lip. The actress carried a matching gold clutch bag and teamed her dazzling look with gold pointed-toe heels.

© Getty Images Goldie referenced her 1989 Oscars look

Kurt also recycled his '80s sophisticated tuxedo as the couple put on a loved up display during their heyday. On the night, Goldie and Kurt presented the award for Best Director to Barry Levinson for his hit film Rain Man.

Goldie is set to present an award during the 2025 Oscars.

© Getty Images Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell during the 61st Annual Academy Awards

Goldie's Oscar win

This isn't the star's first rodeo as she won the award for Best Supporting Actress in 1970 for her role as Toni Simmons in the comedy Cactus Flower. Goldie was also nominated for Best Actress in 1981 following her performance as Judy Benjamin in Private Benjamin.

However, the actress failed to attend the 1970s ceremony and has since revealed that it is one of her biggest regrets. "I never got dressed up. I never got to pick up the award. I regret it. It's something that I look back on now and think, 'It would have been so great to be able to have done that'," she told Variety.

She added: "I forgot it was on television that night. Then I woke up to a phone call at like 4 in the morning. And it was a man's voice and he said, 'Hey, congratulations, you got it.' 'I got what?' 'You got the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress'."