Rod Stewart supported by Penny Lancaster as he shares worrying health message

Sir Rod Stewart has issued a health update while continuing his One Last Time tour, with wife Penny Lancaster and son Alastair by his side.

The 80-year-old singer was spotted wearing a sign around his neck that read: “Sorry. Cannot talk. Having vocal rest.” The message was seen in recent photos of the star enjoying time with his family in Italy.

Rod has been advised to rest his voice completely when not performing. He is currently in the middle of a global tour, which has seen him travel across Europe.

In new snaps, Rod was seen walking with Penny, 54, who kept a protective arm around his shoulders. Their 19-year-old son Alastair was also present, showing his support. Rod wore a white blazer over a jumper, alongside the vocal rest notice.

Family support on tour

Penny has continued to share glimpses of life on the road. She recently posted a photo to Instagram from Copenhagen, showing her holding Rod’s hand during a moment of calm. She captioned the image: “Back out on tour – together again.”

The couple have been married since 2007 and share two sons, Alastair and Aiden. Penny regularly joins Rod on tour and has previously spoken about balancing her work with her commitments to her husband and family.

Partying despite vocal rest

Rod’s vocal rest comes just days after he was spotted out late in Krakow, Poland. According to reports, the singer spent five hours at Ronnie Drew’s Irish Bar following Arsenal’s Champions League defeat to PSG.

An eyewitness told the press: “Rod might be an octogenarian, but he can still party like he’s in his 20s. When he left, he had to be steered out by his minders and was stumbling a bit. The punters in the bar loved it and were cheering for him.”

The source added that someone in the crowd shouted: “Where’s Penny?” as Rod got into his car.

Despite these reports, Rod appeared in good spirits during his latest family outing, keeping his voice rested and letting Penny take the lead.

Vocal rest explained

Vocal rest is a common recommendation for singers, particularly those performing night after night. Continuous strain on the vocal cords can lead to long-term damage if not managed carefully.

Rod has previously spoken about undergoing treatment for throat cancer in 2016, and although he was given the all-clear, he remains mindful of his vocal health.

Limiting speech between shows is often essential for preserving the strength and clarity needed for live performances.

No slowing down

Despite the health precautions, Rod shows no sign of stopping. The One Last Time tour has been billed as his farewell to large-scale touring, though the singer hasn’t ruled out one-off shows or special events in future.

He told fans during a previous interview: “I’m not retiring, but this will be the last time I do a big tour like this.”

Rod’s dedication to live performance, even while managing his vocal health, has impressed fans. Many have taken to social media to praise his energy and commitment, especially given his age.

As Rod continues the European leg of his tour, fans are hoping his voice remains strong and he gets the rest he needs between performances.

Penny’s presence alongside him remains a source of strength, and Alastair’s involvement shows the importance of family in Rod’s life and career.

Rod Stewart: One Last Time continues through 2025. For UK fans, additional dates are expected later this year.