Bruce Springsteen and wife Patti celebrate 34th wedding anniversary with incredible throwback

Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa have one of the most enduring marriages in the music industry, and proved that their love was still going strong with a touching social media tribute.

Patti took to Instagram to share a sweet throwback photo of the pair sharing a kiss in the early days of their marriage to celebrate their 34th wedding anniversary.

A touching tribute

© Instagram Patti posted the sweet snap to celebrate their anniversary

"Our one year anniversary….Bruce surprised me with a beautiful party….." Patti wrote in the caption. "Today marks 34 years…even though we already had Evan and Jess was on the way….spent the evening with Bruce Sam and our granddaughter Lily." The couple share their kids Evan, 34, Jessica, 33, and Sam, 31.

Fans and celebrities alike took to the comments to share their joy over Bruce and Patti's milestone anniversary, with one writing, "34 years is actually 97 years when you're in the music biz. Congrats y'all! It's an inspiration," while actress Rita Wilson added, "Happy Anniversary!!!!!! We love you both!!!!!"

Sting's wife Trudie Styler wrote, "Congratulations lovebirds love you both so so much," while journalist Katie Couric said, "Congratulations to the coolest couple on the [planet]."

A chance meeting

© Getty Patti joined Bruce on tour in the '80s

Bruce and Patti married on June 8, 1991, in a ceremony at their LA home. They first met in the '80s at The Stone Pony, where they both performed on occasion.

He then invited her to join his Born in the USA tour as a backing vocalist and singer for the famous E Street Band, which she readily accepted.

Bruce split from his first wife Julianne Phillips in 1988, and sparks flew between himself and the redhead after years of friendship.

© Getty They share kids Evan, Jessica and Sam

"Once in a while I'd bump into him - we'd be in the same bar and we'd sit and talk and when the night was over he'd always give me a ride home or we'd go out for a hamburger," she told The Guardian. "We just became friends, casual friends."

They have now been married for 34 years, and the 75-year-old opened up about how grateful he was to share his life with Patti.

"We've been together for 30 years," he told CBS Mornings in 2019. "That's a long [time] - you've shared a lot. You know, Patti's been at the center of my life for the entire second half of my life…and an enormous amount of guidance and inspiration and you know, I can't overstate it. I've been lucky."

Patti's health battle

© Instagram Patti has been battling cancer since 2018

The couple have endured years of hardship after Patti was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a rare form of blood cancer, in 2018.

Her husband shared an update in the trailer for his ABC News special, explaining that she was "doing good".

"We caught it early, which was important," he added. "It's a tough disease. It's very fatiguing. She hadn't played in the band in a long time, and people I don't think knew why. 'Where's Patti?'"

© Getty Patti shared that her illness limited her ability to perform

The 71-year-old previously revealed the toll that cancer had taken on her life, particularly when it came to performing.

"Touring has become a challenge for me," she said in the documentary Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. "This affects my immune system, so I just have to be careful what I choose to do and where I choose to go."

"Every once in a while, I come to a show or two and I can sing a few songs on stage, and that's been a treat," she continued. "That's the new normal for me right now, and I'm okay with that."

