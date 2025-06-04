Justin Bieber sparks concern as fans say the same thing

Justin Bieber is no stranger to an internet tirade, having posted several cryptic messages in recent months about love and mental health, all of which have sparked concern amongst his many fans.

Alongside his increasingly wan appearance during public outings, Justin's frequent social media missteps have led to a renewed level of scrutiny over his words.

Justin's cryptic message

The 31-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday night to share his thoughts on the nature of loyalty in love, causing fans to point out a glaring flaw in his logic.

"Telling other humans they deserve something is like raising someone else's kids," he wrote. "Who are you to tell someone what someone should or shouldn't have? The audacity. That's not your place. God decides what we deserve."

"'LOYALTY' is manipulative language," he continued in a separate post. "Loyalty is a duty, it's an obligation."

"That's not free will. Love is not a duty. Love is a delight," he wrote in all caps. "Please stop using loyalty to keep people around you out of your own fear it's hurting us. Mafia members use loyalty to keep people in their gangs. Let's not perpetuate this manipulative language. Love over loyalty forever."

His fans took to the comments to share their concern for the "Sorry" singer, with one writing, "What in the world is going on," while another added, "You deserve a social media break." Others pointed to the fact that just days prior, Justin had shared a strange post congratulating his wife, Hailey Bieber, on her recent Vogue cover while simultaneously insulting her in the process.

"Justin. You told Hailey she couldn't be on a cover of Vogue, isn't that telling her she couldn't have something?" one commenter wrote, while another added, "Same guy who told his wife she'll never be on [the] cover of vogue. jb i love you but whattttt."

Social media misstep

While resharing the cover photo from Hailey's Vogue shoot, the father of one recalled a fight they had in which he told her that she would never reach this milestone. "Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight," Justin wrote in the caption. "I told hails that she would never be on the cover of vogue. Yikes I know, so mean."

"For some reason because I felt so disrespected I thought I gotta get even," he continued. "I think as we mature we realize that we're not helping anything by getting even, we're honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection. So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn't get a vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken."

The Grammy winner updated the caption to a series of emojis in response to the intense backlash he received over the post, which many viewed as insulting and belittling of Hailey's achievement.

Weathering the storm

The couple have weathered years of public scrutiny over their marriage, and Hailey admitted that it had become harder to endure after giving birth to their son Jack in August 2024.

"Being postpartum is the most sensitive time I've ever gone through in my life, and learning a new version of myself is very difficult," she told the publication. "And to be doing that all the while going on the internet every day and people being like, 'They're getting divorced' and 'They're this' and 'They're not happy,' it is such a [expletive]."

She added, "I cannot even begin to explain it. It's a crazy life to live."

