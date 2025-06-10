Inside Nicolas Cage's five marriages: From Patricia Arquette to Lisa Marie Presley

Nicolas Cage may be known for his legendary acting legacy and eccentric public persona, but it is his love life that truly rivals his most dramatic performances.

Nicolas has been married a total of five times and has welcomed three children with three separate women. He most recently tied the knot with 29-year-old Riko Shibata in a small 2021 ceremony in Las Vegas, a year after they met while he was filming in Japan.

Before Riko came into the picture, the National Treasure star's love life consisted of a string of colorful marriages. From an LA waitress to Elvis Presley's daughter, join HELLO! as we take a closer look at Nicolas' four ex-wives.

Patricia Arquette

© Steve Granitz Patricia was the actor's first marriage

The actor met Patricia Arquette in an LA restaurant in 1987, when she was just 19 years old. He immediately fell for the budding star and declared that he would do anything for her. However, her young age meant that she was not ready to settle down just yet.

"We dated, and then we broke up. It was just too fast and too much for me at that time," she said on Watch What Happens Live.

She added that in 1995, she called and proposed to him over the phone. "Many years went by, we were friendly, and then I called him and said, 'Okay, I'm ready to get married,' and I was 27," Patricia recalled.

© Getty Images They split in 2000 after five years of marriage

They said "I do" two weeks later, yet their relationship was far from perfect over their five-year marriage.

"There were times when we weren't living together because we were fighting, but it wasn't as reported and I didn't feel that I needed to explain that," she told The Telegraph in 2015.

The pair separated in 2000 and finalized their divorce a year later.

Lisa Marie Presley

© Steve Granitz He married Lisa Marie in 2002

Nicolas' next wife was none other than Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of legendary rocker Elvis Presley. They met at a party in 2000 and married in 2002 on the 25th anniversary of Elvis' death, yet only lasted three months before they called it quits.

Lisa Marie released a statement at the time explaining that while she was heartbroken, "We shouldn't have been married in the first place."

Her ex-husband opened up about their whirlwind marriage in an interview with Barbara Walters in 2013, sharing that their relationship was unstable from the beginning.

© WireImage He shared a sweet tribute to Lisa Marie following her death in 2023

"We got into this unfortunate pattern of breaking up, getting back together again, breaking up, getting back together again," he said.

He was deeply saddened by her untimely passing in 2023, and shared in a statement that her loss was "devastating".

"Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met," he said. "She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin."

Alice Kim

© Getty Images Alice was just 19 when she met Nicolas

The father of three met Alice when she was a waitress in LA at just 19 years old, marking a 21-year age gap between the pair. They married in July 2004, five months after their first meeting, and went on to welcome their son Kal-El in October 2005.

"Alice is very, very happy, and the three are doing extremely well," Nicolas' publicist Annett Wolf shared in a statement. This marked his longest marriage, lasting almost 12 years before they filed for divorce in 2016, a move which the 61-year-old didn't expect.

"It was a shocker for me - I definitely didn't see it coming," he told The Guardian in 2018. "She was quite young when I married her and I don't really have any ill will towards what happened."

He added that they were still close friends and amicably co-parented their son together.

Erika Koike

© Getty They were married for four days before he requested an annulment

Erika and Nicolas' marriage will go down in pop culture as one of Hollywood's shortest marriages, after they called it quits just days after walking down the aisle. They went public with their romance in April 2018 and married just under a year later in Sin City, seeming happy as husband and wife.

Yet four days later, Nicolas requested an annulment on the grounds that they were intoxicated at the time, and that he had not known certain facts about Erika. The court documents obtained by The Blast read that he "lacked understanding of his actions in marrying to the extent that he was incapable of agreeing to the marriage".

He also stated that Erika failed to "disclose to [Nicolas] the full nature and extent of her relationship with another person" or inform him of her "criminal history."

The Pig actor later told The New York Times that the whole ordeal left him "pretty upset".

Riko Shibata

© Getty He met Riko in Japan while filming

Nicolas' current wife Riko first met the A-lister in her home country of Japan, when he was filming Prisoners of the Ghostland in 2020. "I thought she was stunning when I met her," he told Entertainment Tonight.

Riko accompanied him to a slew of red-carpet events, and they got engaged over FaceTime after he had returned to the US.

The couple married in February 2021 in Las Vegas and welcomed their daughter August in September 2022. "Nicolas and Riko are happy to announce the birth of their daughter," their rep shared in a statement at the time. "Mother and daughter are doing fine."

While this marks his fifth marriage, Nicolas shared that he had finally found the one for him with Riko. "I know five is a lot, but I think I got it right this time," he told the LA Times.