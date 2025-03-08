Meet Nicolas Cage's lookalike son who just got engaged

Congratulations are in order for Nicolas Cage's son Weston Coppola Cage, who has revealed he is engaged to his "first and only" love, Jenifer Alexa Canter.

"Jenifer is my first love, my only love and my last,” he told People, announcing their engagement publicly. "She is the love of my life and I am committed to her forever."

He added: “What I have with Jenifer is a God-given divine phenomenon, and therefore it is incomparable. She is the love of my life, and our special love is uncanny. I am honored to be with the absolute love of my life. We look forward to changing the world and making our legacy.”

© Getty Images for Lionsgate Weston and Jenifer in June 2024

When did Nic Cage's son meet his fiance?

The pair rekindled their romance in late 2024, after meeting as children.

Weston shared the news on social media at the time, writing that he was "proudly" announcing "that I’ve reunited with my one true love that I’ve always loved and wanted since I was a teenager".

"This sacred union of the creator has been made and the blockers and vermin who feared this perfect union in the past are gone and banished. I have the true love of my life beside me and time starts now as I haven’t lived until now.

"I love you so much that I won’t be able to go to heaven unless my last breath as an extremely old man is used to say 'I love you' while holding your hand. I’ve seen visions of you since I imagined my soulmate when I was a child," he wrote.

Is Weston Coppola Cage a musician?

Weston is Nic's oldest child, born on December 26 1990 to actress Christina Fulton, whom the actor was dating at the time.

© WireImage Weston performs during The 5th annual Vegas Rocks! Magazine Music Awards in 2014

He has fronted two metal bands over the years – Eyes of Noctum and Arsh Anubis – and is also an actor, appearing at the age of 15 in 2005's Lord of the War, alongside his father, and 2024's Boneyard.

In 2016 he admitted that becoming an actor was "definitely encouraged by his parents, but that "everyone predicted that I would become an actor just because I spent the majority of my childhood getting together with friends and creating stories and having it videotape".

Was Weston Cage arrested for assaulting his mom?

© Getty Images Weston with his father Nicolas in 2022

The 34-year-old has been arrested twice.

First in 2017, when he was arrested for a DUI and a hit-and-run in Los Angeles, and again in July 2024 on a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

He allegedly got into a verbal fight that turned physical with his mom, Christina, and the police reports claimed that he "punched two victims multiple times causing injury".

Was Nicolas Cage sued by his son's mom?

© Getty Images Weston's mom sued Nicolas for 'enabling'' their son

Yes - in February 2025 Christina sued the actor for enabling their son, and alleging that Nicolas had been ignoring Weston's mental health concerns at the time of the attack.

"Nicolas knew or should have known that Weston posed a serious and imminent danger to others, including Plaintiff, based on his documented history of violent assaults, substance abuse, and mental instability," the lawsuit read.

"The allegations by Christina Fulton against Nicolas Cage are absurd and frivolous," an attorney for Cage said in a statement.

"Weston Coppola is a 34-year-old man. Mr. Cage does not control Weston's behavior in any manner and is not responsible for Weston's alleged assault of his mother."

Has Weston been married before?

© Getty Images Weston (R) and Nikki Williams in 2011

Yes, Weston wed musician Nikki Williams in 2011. The split and two years later in 2013 he tied the knot with Danielle Cage in 2013.

Together they welcomed two children together, sons Lucian and Sorin, in 2014 and 2016, but split the same year as Sorin's birth.

© FilmMagic Weston and his wife Danielle in 2016

In 2024 he hinted that he did not have a relationship with his sons, sharing a picture of him with one of them, taken when the boy was a baby, and writing on social media: "I can’t wait to see you again."

© Getty Images Weston and Hila in 2020

In 2018 Weston married Hila, and they welcomed twin girls, Venice Zohar and Cyress Zara, in 2020. They finalized their divorce in 2024.