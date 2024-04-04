The over 70s models tearing up the runway

Dame Prue Leith took to the catwalk this week during the 20th anniversary show for VIN + OMI, a sustainable fashion brand that makes clothes in partnership with King Charles, using waste materials from his estates.

The 84-year-old TV presenter and Bake Off host brought a vibrant pop of colour to the runway, wearing a fun pink coat over her matching dress. In typical Prue style, the look was accessorized with a colourful chunky necklace and her signature red-framed glasses.

© Getty

"When we started 20 years ago, we made a very conscious decision to be totally inclusive at VIN + OMI and we mean it!" designer Vin exclusively told HELLO! "Prue was just fantastic in every way. She may have walked a little slower than the 17-year-olds, but I did catch her jogging to catch up a couple of times. She is an inspiration and everyone fell in love with her."

Prue is not alone in keeping up the catwalk career over 70. She joins a host of women who have defied ageism to keep modelling into later life.

Here are some of their most memorable catwalk moments.

Catwalk models over the age of 70

Beverly Johnson

© Getty

Beverly Johnson was the first Black woman to appear on the cover of American Vogue in 1974, and she remains one of the few Black models over 70 making catwalk appearances. She is radiant in this gold dress while walking for the Dennis Basso Show at New York Fashion Week aged 70.

Lauren Hutton

© Getty

American model and actress Lauren Hutton walked for Valentino in 2019 aged 75.

© Getty

She also walked arm-in-arm with fellow supermodel Gigi Hadid two years earlier at the Bottega Veneta Spring Summer Fashion Show. The actress has appeared on the cover of Vogue no less than 26 times.

Maye Musk

© Getty

The mother of tech billionaire Elon Musk is a model powerhouse. At 75 years old, Maye Musk's modelling career is going strong. In February she walked the Runway during New York Fashion Week.

Charlotte Rampling

© Getty

Charlotte Rampling has still got it. The Dune actress walked the runway for Alexandre Mattiussi Menswear collection at Paris Fashion Week in 2023 a few weeks before her 77th birthday.

Helen Mirren

© Kristy Sparow

Oscar winner Helen Mirren, 77 at the time, also took to the catwalk at Paris Fashion Week for "Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris - Walk Your Worth".

Carmen Dell'Orefice

© Getty

Carmen Dell'Orefice, widely considered the world's oldest working supermodel, stole the show at the Guo Pei Spring Summer show in 2017 aged 85, wearing this incredible red dress and cape. She's both ethereal and regal, showing the benefits of a 79-year career in fashion, having started out at just 13 years old.

Daphne Selfe

© Getty

Daphne Selfe strode proudly down the runway at the first Fifty Plus Fashion Week in London back in 2016, sporting a monochromatic look with white fringing. She was 87 years old!

Martha Stewart

© Getty

An honourable mention goes to Martha Stewart, who became the oldest cover model in history last year, posing for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit at 81 and proving a bikini body is a bikini body at any age.