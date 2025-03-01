Elon Musk confirms 14th child weeks after baby 13 reveal

Elon Musk has expanded his brood of children again after it was revealed he has welcomed a 14th child.

The Tesla founder, 53, is dad to another son after Shivon Zilis announced on Friday that they are parents to Seldon Lycurgus, although she did not share when he was born.

Elon and Shivon now share four children together, twins, son Strider and daughter Azure, and daughter, Arcadia, whose name was only revealed on her first birthday on February 28.

Shivon, who worked as a project director at Tesla before serving as director of operations at Neuralink, also used their daughter's birthday to announce the addition of their fourth child.

"Happy 1st birthday, darling Arcadia. Mommy loves you with all her heart," she penned on X.

She added: "Discussed with Elon and, in light of beautiful Arcadia's birthday, we felt it was better to also just share directly about our wonderful and incredible son Seldon Lycurgus. Built like a juggernaut, with a solid heart of gold. Love him so much."

Elon didn't add any additional information, but he did comment on the post with a heart emoji.

The baby announcement comes just weeks after conservative influencer, Ashley St Clair, announced that she and Elon welcomed his 13th child five months ago.

"Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father," she wrote on X.

"I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause."

She continued: "I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child's privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting."

Ashley's representative Brian Glicklich followed up with a statement on X, writing: "Ashley & Elon have been privately working towards the creation of an agreement about raising their child for some time.

"We are waiting for Elon to publicly acknowledge his parental role with Ashley, to end unwarranted speculation."

Elon has since been ordered to appear at a custody hearing on May 29 after Ashley sued him for sole custody of their child, known only as R.S.C.

Ashley claims Elon has only seen the baby three times since it was born in September 2024: on September 21, 2024, in New York City, for two hours, an hour the following day, and a 30-minute meeting in Austin, Texas.

She is also requesting a paternity test since "the father of the subject child has not been legally established".

According to TMZ, documents reveal she did not put Elon's name on the birth certificate, as per his request, over "security concerns".

Ashley claims that she and Elon began a "romantic relationship in or about May 2023," and that their child was conceived in January 2024.

Alongside his children with Shivon and Ashley, Elon is dad to three children with musician Grimes: sons X and Techno Mechanicus, and daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, as well as twins Griffin and Vivian, 20, and triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian, 19, with his first wife, Justine Wilson.

The former couple also welcomed son Nevada in 2002, although he passed away at 10 weeks old from complications arising from sudden infant death syndrome.