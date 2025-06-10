Blue Ivy has reason to celebrate during London trip with family

It's not only Beyoncé and Jay Z who are winning accolades in the Carter household, Blue Ivy has once again been honoured at the 2025 BET Awards.

The 13-year-old received the Young Stars Award for a second year in a row at the 25th Bet Awards ceremony that took place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Monday evening.

© Instagram/Beyoncé Blue Ivy Carter caught dancing in the midst of the Cowboy Carter Tour, shared on Instagram

It certainly is a major achievement for Beyoncé's daughter – the Young Stars Award pays tribute to young entertainers who have made their mark in television, film, music, or sports. Fellow nominees included Akira Akbar, Graceyn “Gracie” Hollingsworth, Heiress Harris, Melody Hurd, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Tyrik Johnson and VanVan.

The Cowboy Carter star also earned two nominations at this year's awards show. Beyoncé was among the lineup for album of the year for her eighth studio album, as well as the BETHer Award for her song "Blackbiird", featuring Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy and Reyna Roberts.

© CBS via Getty Images Beyonce and Blue Ivy Carter at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards

Blue Ivy is currently touring with her mom and recently graced the stage at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The all-stadium tour features 32 stadium shows in the U.S. and Europe. The Cowboy Carter Tour kicked off back in April in Inglewood, California, and is set to finish in July in Paradise, Nevada.

Blue Ivy's stardom

© Getty Images Beyoncé shares the spotlight with her daughter

The rising star has been taking part in the singer's shows since 2023 and has now taken on a larger performing role compared to that in the Renaissance tour.

During an interview with ELLE, Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles shared that the star was initially apprehensive about allowing Blue Ivy to perform at the Renaissance World Tour back in 2023. "I encouraged it because my girls were allowed to express themselves creatively in any way they chose to," she explained.

© Gayle King/Instagram Blue Ivy Carter walks on stage during the "Cowboy Carter Tour" at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, shared on Instagram

"If they wanted to perform, then they got to perform. I tried to encourage everything that they wanted to do – every dream that they had."

She continued: "So my personal two cents was, 'I hope you let her do it.' Her mother, being protective of her, thought she was too young. She was like, 'This is a heavy thing. It’s 70,000 people out there sometimes, so that’s a big deal for you to get in front of those people.' And so her response came from a place of protection, and mine came from a place of, 'Well, I would have let you do it.' And I remember saying that. But it wasn’t my business, it was her mom’s business. I just kind of helped the conversation along a bit."