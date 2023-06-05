Beyoncé shares new photo of daughter Blue Ivy in rare post showing support

The "Cuff It" singer is in the midst of a blockbuster global tour

Beyoncé has been dominating global stages during her Renaissance world tour, and had the ultimate proud mama moment when her daughter Blue Ivy Carter took to the stage.

The 11-year-old quickly went viral on social media after making a surprise appearance alongside her mom's dancers in Paris on May 26, and has since followed that up with more appearances.

Since then, the 41-year-old singer has shared a few snaps of her daughter with immense pride, and her latest was quite the stunner.

A new Instagram photo compilation she posted showed off several of her glitzy stage looks from the tour, although the big highlight was the mother-daughter moment.

In the shot, Blue was dressed in a metallic silver jumpsuit with a loose button down and cargo pants in the same fabric over combat boots.

Her mom on the other hand wore a sparkly jumpsuit with wide-legged trousers and metallic cups as she sang and motioned to her daughter, who struck a pair of peace signs.

© Instagram Beyoncé shared a new photo of her show with daughter Blue Ivy

Fans lavished her comments section with praise, with one writing: "There's a reason she's QUEEN B," and another adding: "10,10,10's across the board."

Beyoncé also paid tribute to Blue soon after she first performed alongside her. The "Break My Soul" hitmaker – who shares her three children with Jay-Z – shared a rare personal Instagram post featuring photos and clips of Blue strutting her stuff.

Beyoncé wrote: "My beautiful first born. I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel."

© Getty Images Blue Ivy has joined the singer on several tour stops now

Beyoncé and Jay-Z welcomed Blue in 2012. They are also parents to five-year-old twins Sir and Rumi, who they welcomed in 2017.

The singer kicked off her comeback world tour on May 10 in Stockholm and just wrapped her string of five shows in London.

She will resume her tour on June 8 in Barcelona, continuing through Europe until June 28, after which she hits up North America. The Renaissance Tour concludes on September 27 in New Orleans.

© Getty Images The mother-daughter duo have taken to the stage in the past as well

The triple threat entertainer has been impressing fans in more ways than one, beyond her latest fashion moments and concerts. She and her husband, Jay-Z just broke a major record with their latest home purchase, the biggest in California history, for a $200 million Malibu estate.

The record was previously held by their new neighbor, venture capitalist Marc Andreessen, who bought his $177 million home in 2021.

© Getty Images Beyoncé's Renaissance tour has become a global smash

The Carter-Knowles property is a 30,000-square-foot architectural masterpiece, and the country's second priciest, following a $238 million Central Park South apartment purchased by hedge fund tycoon Ken Griffin in 2019.

