Katy Perry's candid 'breakup' comment during latest show

Katy Perry has revealed her go-to remedy for heartbreak – and it involves indulging in chocolate biscuits. The 40-year-old graced the stage on Tuesday night during the third show of her Sydney concert as part of the Australian stop of her Lifetimes Tour.

The singer was in the middle of performing her 2008 hit "I'm Still Breathing" when she was handed a packet of Tim Tams chocolate biscuits by an eager fan in the audience. Katy immediately opened the packet and began eating the Australian delicacy on stage.

"This song is about a breakup, and this Tim Tam saved me," she said.

"Thank you," she added, before she knelt down to offer the biscuits to the crowd in the front row.

© Getty Images Katy Perry is currently on tour

Katy's "breakup" comment comes after spit whispers began to circulate around her relationship with Orlando Bloom. The singer is currently embarking on her Lifetimes Tour, which began on April 23 and is due to finish on December 7, while the actor is in New York City for the Tribeca Festival and his appearance on The Jimmy Fallon Show. The couple's daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, is currently with her mom in Australia.

© Getty Images The couple are engaged

It has been reported that the current criticism surrounding Katy's new album 143 and her participation in Jeff Bezos' all-female Blue Origin flight may have caused a strain on the couple's relationship. Following the release of her album, Katy shared that her vision was to create "a bold, exuberant, celebratory dance-pop album with the symbolic 143 numerical expression of love as a throughline message."

During a chat with People back in February, Katy addressed the negativity. "You shouldn't read it when it's good. You shouldn't read it when it's bad," she said.

© Alamy Stock Photo All-female crew

"My therapist said something that really changed my life. What anybody thinks about you is none of your business. It's what you think about yourself."

© Getty Images Katy and Orlando share one daughter

Katy and Orlando first crossed paths in 2016 at the Golden Globes after-party. "I met my boyfriend over In-N-Out," she shared on American Idol in 2019. "We were at the Golden Globes, and we weren’t together. So I had my security guard grab 10 In-N-Outs, and all of a sudden I saw my boyfriend’s hand – he wasn’t even sitting at our table – he just swoops in and grabs one, and I was like, 'Hey, that's my burger!'"

The actor proposed to Katy on Valentine’s Day in 2019 and the pair welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, on August 26, 2020.