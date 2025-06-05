Katy Perry reveals latest cosmetic procedure before 'oops' moment on stage in Australia

Katy Perry made a refreshing confession about getting cosmetic enhancements during her Lifetimes Tour in Sydney on Wednesday evening. The popstar admitted to her fans that she had undergone Botox injections shortly after landing in Australia.

The revelation surfaced when the 40-year-old shared that she’s been battling jet lag, as her daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, has been waking her up at 5 a.m. each morning. "But you can't tell I'm tired because I got fresh Botox for Australia!," she said to her audience.

© Getty Images Katy Perry performs at Qudos Bank Arena

Katy then proceeded to usher her assistant onto the stage to help unzip her costume. "I’ve been eating too many Tim Tams," explained the singer.

For the performance, the hitmaker donned a blue and red robot style space suit that featured daring cutouts and a pantless design. The futuristic leotard was teamed with fishnet stockings and matching thigh-high boots. Katy's luscious raven locks were left down in soft waves with bangs while her makeup oozed soft glamour courtesy of a shimmery eye, a pinch of blush, and a bold red lip. The star later changed into a red look styled with silver boots.

© Getty Images Katy rocked a futuristic leotard

Katy has previously opened up about getting cosmetic treatments in a bid to squash surgery speculation. "I haven’t had any. I’ve done lasers and got [filler] injections under my eyes for the hollowing; which I’d recommend for everyone who wants a solution for their dark circles, but all my assets are real," she told Refinery29 in 2018.

The singer also addressed the topic of botox when she responded to a satirical article headline by the Onion that claimed she would release a song titled "Stop Making Fun of Me". The Instagram post featured an edited photograph of the singer during the Grand Final Entertainment Media Opportunity in Melbourne last year.

© FilmMagic The singer revealed she gets botox

"This photo is clearly photoshopped I would never let my Botox go that long, do better The Onion!" commented Katy.

Katy's tour

© Getty Katy Perry takes a selfie with fans onstage during The Lifetimes Tour 2025

Katy began her month-long tour in Australia on Wednesday night as she graced the stage at Qudos Bank Arena. The Lifetimes Tour kicked off on April 23 in Mexico City and will travel through four continents before concluding in Paris on November 5.

Ahead of the 75-date tour, Katie spoke with People about her grand return to the stage. "I'm 40. I have a family. I have a whole other world outside of this that I'm tending to as well," she explained. "I know the responsibility of putting on a tour and how much people look forward to it."

"I'm really trying to stay in the best shape, give my body breaks, look after myself so that I can show up every night and give as close to 100% that I can."