Katy Perry rocks unexpected bikini for exciting announcement

The American Idol host has a new gig!

Katy Perry had some exciting news to share with fans on Wednesday – and her big reveal did not disappoint!

The American Idol judge announced that she is the new face of food delivery giant Just Eat and shared a spectacular and very quirky video that sees her sing about eating a "sub in the tub" while soaking in a bubble bath and rocking a diamante bikini adorned with lettuce cups.

WATCH: Katy Perry looks unreal in quirky new Just Eat commercial

In the one-minute clip, Katy is delivered some food by a Just Eat driver before giving viewers a tour of her dolls-house-inspired home while belting out a catchy pop tune about all the different dishes available on the popular app.

Lyrics include, "Want my curry in a hurry, extra sauce on the low," and "Need some ice cream making a swirl, gotta treat this California girl".

Alongside the catchy tune, there are also dancing ice creams, puppets, and a cartoon version of Katy. The singer also dazzles in nine show-stopping outfits, including a custom-made cake dress, a Moschino two-piece adorned with fried eggs, a feathered bralet, and a dramatic tulle skirt paired with a giant pink bow top.

Katy wore some food-inspired outfits in her Just Eat video

Captioning the clip on Instagram, Katy wrote: "RING DING DONG ummm thank u @justeatUK for making all my food fantasies come true."

Fans were quick to react, with many calling the ditty Katy's "best song" yet and begging her to release it as a single.

One replied: "Girl release the full song on Spotify." A second said: "OMG RELEASE THIS SONG RIGHT NOW MA'AM !!!! THIS IS A BOP."

A third added: "This is literally better than a few of your songs/music videos."

Katy's quirky video sparked a huge reaction from fans

Speaking of her collaboration with Just Eat, Katy said in a statement: "Working with Just Eat was a really fun and natural experience.

"Coincidentally most of my records and eras have had food undertones to them, from strawberries to peppermints to now mushrooms."

She added: "Ordering takeaway is a regular Saturday night for me, so it was fun to channel that into a video that is a combination of the things that bring joy to my life: poppy bright colours, wild outfits, and food puns sung over a catchy tune."

