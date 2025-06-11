Matthew McConaughey reveals relationship faux pas with Camila Alves on milestone day

The secret to a strong relationship might just be forgetting your wedding anniversary – at least if you’re Matthew McConaughey and his wife of 13 years, Camila Alves.

The Oscar-winning actor took to Instagram on Monday to share a video of the couple joking about forgetting the date of their nuptials. The clip was taken from an interview with Access Hollywood during the 13th annual Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala back in April. "13? Is that it?" replied Matthew after the reporter reminded the pair of the upcoming day.

"We just had one of those moments again," added Camila.

"This joke's happened many times before, and we don't mean it for it to happen, but for whatever reason, Camila and I never remember our anniversary," explained the Inception actor.

Matthew went on to admit that this wasn't the first time the couple have been caught out about forgetting their anniversary on a red carpet. The star captioned the post: "We may forget the date but try to remember the meaning #happyanniversary."

The Brazilian model also shared an adorable tribute on Instagram to usher in the couple's special day. In the western-inspired photo, the couple embraced with radiant smiles. Camila stunned in a chic black dress adorned with a silver belt buckle and a thigh-high slit, while Matthew sported a denim jacket over a crisp white shirt, topped off with a classic cowboy hat.

"Celebrating today….I never really understood the sacred meaning of marriage until I meet you…To all other couples celebrating their anniversary take a pause to appreciate the meaning of why and how you came together…. @millermobley thank you for capturing this moment," penned Camila in the caption.

Camila and Matthew's relationship

The couple, who tied the knot in June 2012 after six years of dating, share three children: Levi, Vida, and Livingston.

© Getty Images Matthew McConaughey with his wife and three kids

Matthew has previously opened up about his longstanding marriage to the brunette beauty. "We have a love that we never question," he told People.

"I mean, the clock was ticking — I was about to be 40 and my plan was to be married and have kids by that age."

© Getty Images The couple married in 2012

"But I didn't want to play the game of starting to feel anxious because, with too much anxiety, you can't find a mate. And then you make a hasty decision," he added.

He continued: "I knew men who had made hasty decisions and women who had done the same thing. But at that point, I wasn't hunting. And then this amazing woman walked across my field of vision and I thought, 'Who is that?' And it was Camila."