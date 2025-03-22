Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila share glimpse at luxe kitchen inside $8m Texas home

When it comes to serving up a delicious and hearty meal for her husband Matthew McConaughey, Camila Alves never misses a beat. The model whipped up a storm in her stunning kitchen, with the Interstellar actor watching intently.

The star took to her lifestyle Instagram page, Women of Today By Camila Alves, to share a video of her preparing a Brazilian Chicken Stroganoff – a dish that is apparently adored by the entire McConaughey household.

Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila show off luxe kitchen in sprawling home The couple cooked up a storm with a Brazilian recipe

Camila treated her followers to an exclusive glimpse of her breathtaking kitchen, featuring sleek black cabinets accented with elegant gold hardware. The glossy cabinetry paired perfectly with the chic marble countertops, while the luxurious floor tiles showcased a striking abstract black-and-white design.

The clip depicted the mother-of-three cutting up red peppers on a wooden chopping board before adding them to the onions that were sizzling in the large frying pan on the luxurious gas stove.

© Getty Images Matthew McConaughey's family

Matthew, who donned a burnt-red sweater with a paisley bandanna, watched on as his wife cooked the meal. As he gazed over the frying pan, he asked: "Is this the conception Stroganoff?."

Camila replied: "This is a conception of the stroganoff."

The actor's wife opted for a casual ensemble as she wore a white cozy sweater with a pair of matching pants. Camila's luscious brunette locks were left down in a sleek straight style while she opted for a natural and radiant complexion with minimal makeup.

Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey are all smiles as they walk the red carpet

The post was captioned: "Brazilian Chicken Stroganoff – a McConaughey family favorite! Link bio or drop ‘link’ below for the most-loved recipes in @camilamcconaughey’s house."

The couple's opulent kitchen only makes up one corner of their sprawling $8 million Texas home. Matthew and Camila relocated back to his home state in 2022 for a life away from the spotlight in Los Angeles. The couple and their three children, Levi, Vida, and Livingston reside in Austin.

The Spanish-Mediterranean-style mansion boasts over 10,800 square feet and includes eight bathrooms, seven bedrooms, a guest house, and seven boat slips near the lake.

The Brazilian-American model had previously opened up about the family's decision to move away from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. "We lived in Malibu for many years and having the paparazzi outside our door every day - every single day - when that becomes your normal, you don’t realize how much that’s actually affecting the things you do until you actually leave and get out of it," she shared.

"The kids get to have a private way of growing up. So, from that perspective, it was very important."

Camila frequently shares delicious recipes on her lifestyle page, and most recently, she showcased a vibrant avocado and olive salad, paired with a selection of quick and healthy dips, including hummus, tzatziki, and whipped feta.