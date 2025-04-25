Matthew McConaughey joined by three lookalike kids in rare family red carpet

Matthew McConaughey may have undeniable star power, but on Thursday evening, it was his stunning wife, Camila Alves, and sweet children who truly stole the spotlight on the red carpet.

The 55-year-old made a rare public appearance for the Mack, Jack and McConaughey Gala at ACL Live in Austin, Texas. Matthew looked suave in an ivory-hued suit and white button-down shirt for the occasion.

© Getty Images Matthew McConaughey was joined by his wife and three kids

Meanwhile, Camila oozed chic in a black and white dress that featured a high neckline and sleeveless design. The gown was cut in the style of a mini dress at the front but boasted an exaggerated train detailing at the back. The entire garment was adorned with a stylish floral print.

The 42-year-old styled her luscious brunette locks in soft waves with a middle parting while her makeup oozed soft glamour courtesy of a bronze, smoky eye, contoured cheeks, and a glossy nude lip.

© Getty Images Matthew and his daughter Vida

The couple were joined by their three children – Levi, 16, Vida, 15, and Livingston, 12. Vida was her mom's double in a strapless white maxi dress that featured a bandeau neckline. The bodice was adorned with an intricate gold chain detail and the elegant look was completed with a pair of gold, pointed-toe heels.

Vida left her curly tresses down in a natural style while her glowing complexion was enhanced by a pinch of blush and a glossy lip.

Levi and Livingston coordinated their dapper ensembles as they both donned gray suits. The 16-year-old opted for a sleek tailored number layered over a white shirt while his younger brother wore a velvet suit with a white T-shirt and matching sneakers.

© Getty Images The couple share three kids

As per the foundation's website, the company is "especially committed to maximizing the return to the community, specifically benefiting these organizations dedicated to children’s education, health and wellness."

Fatherhood

Matthew is a doting father to his three children and often gushes over them in interviews. "The only thing I ever knew I wanted to be was a father," he told People in October 2020.

"And it's remained the pinnacle for me. Being a dad was always my only dream ... I can't think of anything being more important."

The couple, who tied the knot back in 2012, welcomed their eldest child in July 2008. Vida was born next in January 2010, closely followed by Livingston in December 2012.

© Getty Images The actor is a doting father

The actor has been open about how he is raising his children despite his career in the spotlight. "Sometimes loving your kids means giving them just what they want. Other times, it means tough love," he told Town & Country in 2020.

"Affluent people can give their kids everything they want, but they're not usually going to get what they need. Loving a child is a lot harder if you really give a damn."