Celebrities who had scrapes with the law before they were famous

Long before red carpets, sold-out tours and millions of fans worldwide, many celebrities were navigating ordinary lives – and occasionally mistakes some might not know about. For a handful of familiar faces, these early years included run-ins with the law that have since been left behind as they stepped into the spotlight.

From Marvel actors to Grammy-winning singers, here are some of the celebrities who briefly had scrapes with the law before reaching global fame, and what they’ve gone on to do since.

© Getty Images Matthew parodied the event in an ad for his tequila brand Matthew McConaughey Before he was a household name, Dazed and Confused star Matthew McConaughey was arrested in 1999 at his Austin home after police responded to a noise complaint. The 29-year-old actor was famously found dancing naked and playing the bongo drums, and was arrested on both noise violation and marijuana possession charges, though the latter was later dropped. The Oscar-winning actor pleaded no contest to his outstanding charges and was ordered to pay a $50 fine. He’s since managed to poke fun at the event, staging an ad in 2025 for tequila brand Pantalones featuring his wife Camila reciting the police report and the actor playing the bongos.

© Getty Images Chris spoke about the event to Stephen Colbert Chris Pratt Though the Parks and Recreation star has never been arrested, Chris Pratt revealed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that he once had a warrant out for his arrest. Chris was a coupon salesman in his teens, which he described as a “multi-level marketing pyramid scheme” – the actor eventually opened his own office, but later lost money over an insurance ticket, leading to the warrant being issued. “My mom had to fly me home,” he said, adding that he’s “always nice” to salespeople now – “whatever you’re selling, you got it, I’ll buy three!”

© Kate Green/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures UK Woody shared that the event ended his desire to become a policeman Woody Harrelson Prior to his breakout role in Cheers, a 21-year-old Woody Harrelson was arrested after a raucous night out in Cleveland, Ohio. Speaking to The Guardian, the actor, who once aspired to become a policeman, shared that he “jumped out the truck, wearing the cuffs, and ran across the parking lot”, which “ended any fascination I’d ever had with being a cop”. The Emmy-winning star has since found success playing a police officer in several hit films, notably Bill Willoughby in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

© Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Khloé addressed her famous arrest in an episode of The Kardashians Khloé Kardashian Early fans of the Kardashians and their hit reality show may remember Khloé Kardashian’s DUI arrest in 2007, documented in the third season of the show and immortalised by Kris Jenner’s line, “Kim, would you stop taking pictures of yourself? Your sister's going to jail!” Khloé spent less than three hours in jail, and the Good American founder revisited the event in a 2022 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, sharing that she did her own makeup for her mugshot, which Kris has framed. "I've never been to jail since," she said. "So I've learned my lesson."

© Getty Images for FIREAID John pledged to donate money to charity if TMZ could find his mugshot John Mayer The same year John Mayer dropped his debut album Room for Squares (2001), he also had a brief run-in with the law; the “Gravity” hitmaker was arrested for driving with a suspended license in Atlanta, Georgia, though the case was dismissed a month later. Following his chart-topping success, John took to Twitter in 2009 and pledged to donate $25,000 to charity if TMZ could track down his mugshot – which they did.

© Getty Images for iHeartRadio Bruno addressed the incident in a 2016 interview Bruno Mars After bursting onto the music scene in 2010 with “Just the Way You Are”, a 24-year-old Bruno Mars was arrested that same year on drug possession charges at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. The singer received a year of informal probation and a $2000 fine as well as community service, which he successfully completed. “That was the reality check I needed,” he later told CBS News’ 60 Minutes in 2016. The Grammy-award winning star has since become one of the best-selling artists of all time with hits like “Locked Out of Heaven” and “24K Magic”.