Matthew McConaughey's' son Levi leaves fans all saying the same thing in new photos

Matthew McConaughey's son Levi may be all grown up but he still enjoys a special day out with his mom Camila Alves.

The 16-year-old joined his mom for a work trip to Paris last week to watch Roland Garros compete in The French Open. Camila commemorated the day with a sweet Instagram post that included a black-and-white selfie of her posing with her son. The snap depicted Levi sitting next to his mom during the match dressed in a black polo shirt. Meanwhile, the Brazilian model oozed chic in a white blouse while accessorizing with a large sunhat and stylish shades.

© Instagram Camila Alves and her son Levi

Camila included a carousel of images from the day that depicted the match between Roland Garros and Tommy Paul. In the caption, she penned: "@levimcconaughey Mother and son work trip to Paris last week, As Tennis Fans we couldn’t miss @rolandgarros Thank you @tommypaull for having us! Keep rolling at the RG ! TP!"

The designer's followers couldn't help but notice the striking resemblance between the star and her son. Social media users flocked to the comments section to gush over the duo's stunning snap. "He is such a stunning mix of you and your husband!," penned one fan.

"He looks just like you," added another.

© Getty Images The couple are proud parents

The outing comes after Camila revealed that her son is keen to follow in his father's acting footsteps. During an interview with People at the couple's annual MJ&M fundraising event in Austin, Texas, Camila shared: "Levi, our oldest, he's getting to a little bit of acting."

"Well, I shouldn't say a little bit, he's always done things like worked behind the camera or worked on sets or in the song department when we're travelling for Matthew's work."

She continued: "He got a part on one of the movies that Matthew did called The Lost Bus, and then from that he got auditions to go try out for this other movie, and he did everything. He earned it himself."

© Courtesy of Lincoln Photo of Matthew McConaughey with his son Levi from a partnership with Lincoln in honor of Father's Day and the teenager learning how to drive.

"It was so beautiful to see," the designer added. "He did a bunch of auditions and then tons of meetings, and then had to go in person and really did the whole thing.

"And then he got the part. So he's actually got a proper part in a movie called Way of the Warrior Kid starring Chris Pratt."

The family

Matthew and Camila share their three children – Levi, 16, Vida, 15, and Livingston, 12. The family made a rare red carpet appearance back in April for the Mack, Jack and McConaughey Gala at ACL Live in Austin, Texas.

© Getty Images Matthew McConaughey was joined by his wife and three kids

Camila oozed chic in a black and white dress that featured a high neckline and sleeveless design. The gown was cut in the style of a mini dress at the front but boasted an exaggerated train detailing at the back. The entire garment was adorned with a stylish floral print.

Meanwhile, Matthew looked suave in an ivory-hued suit and white button-down shirt for the occasion.