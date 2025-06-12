Dakota Johnson welcomes new family member: ‘I didn’t plan upon it'

Dakota Johnson has added an adorable new fur baby into her family – and we're obsessed. During an interview on Amy Poehler's Good Hang Podcast, the actress shared that she has adopted a puppy named Tokyo.

The 35-year-old discovered the pooch at the Santa Barbara Humane Society in California and was instantly smitten. "'We rescued her on Saturday from the Santa Barbara pound," she explained. "I didn't plan on it.

© Good Hang Podcast Dakota debuted her new puppy

Dakota admitted that she was still grieving the loss of her previous dog Zeppelin, who sadly died in December at the age of 17. "I thought, 'It's gonna be a while,'" she said. "But then I saw her, and she's an angel."

It seems the puppy is already taking after its famous dog mom. "She's a performer," Dakota shared. "Honestly, she has come alive on camera. She normally hides in the back of her crate. She's really timid. And now she's like, 'Here I am.'"

She continued: "You're an actress just like your mom!"

© FilmMagic Dakota shared the exciting news on the Good Hang Podcast

However, it seemed the Saturday Night Live star wasn't so keen on her guests furry new friend as she revealed she doesn't allow dogs in her office. Dakota proceeded to entice Amy's employees to come work for her instead. "Dogs are allowed in my office," she said. "So if anyone who works for Amy wants to come to Tea Time, bring your dog. Bring your dog."

Dakota's new family addition comes after it was reported that she recently broke up with fiancé of eight years, the Coldplay singer Chris Martin. However, the actress is yet to deny or confirm the whispers surrounding her relationship.

Zeppelin's passing

© Getty Images The star lost her dog of 17 years in December

Dakota opened up about her lovable canine prior to its death during an interview with TalkHouse back in June 2024. "I really love my dog. His name is Zeppelin, he is 16 years old, and I’ve had him since I was 18," she shared.

© Jim Jeong/Shutterstock Dakota has reportedly split from Chris Martin

"We’ve basically grown up together. He is extremely smart and sweet and perfect and soulful. He’s always been a very healing dog for people, so I made him a certified emotional support animal. Which is just the sweetest thing ever."

Dakota hinted at Zeppelin's deteriorating health, sharing, "It’s not something I have ever worried about before, because he’s been healthy for so long that I didn’t think we were ever going to reach a different point. I believed he was just going to always be OK, because love makes you delusional."