Naga Munchetty sparks fan concern as she shares disappointing personal update

The presenter was inundated with well wishes on Instagram

BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty often shares post-workout selfies with her Instagram followers, providing regular updates on her running progress.

On Sunday, the journalist sparked a reaction from her fans when she revealed that her latest run hadn't gone to plan.

Naga had planned to take on her first "long run" in two years but was unable to complete the route after injuring her calf halfway through.

Sharing a selfie of the BBC star glowing with sweat, she wrote in the caption: "Today I planned to do my first long run in 2 years... I slept well, lay in bed relaxing, answered messages and was generally relaxed.

"I wasn't squeezing some exercise in between work and general life admin for once.

"Only went and pulled a calf muscle halfway through my run - walked home the rest of the way - luckily I wasn't too far away, and I think it's not too bad."

The injury didn't seem to get Naga down, however, as she continued: "Ho hum. Won't stop me playing golf later, though," adding a winking emoji before wishing her fans a "Happy Sunday".

Taking to the comments section, fans were quick to express their well wishes. One person wrote: "Nooooooo!!!! Wishing you a super speedy recovery," while a second follower added: "Happy Sunday to you @tvnaga - hope you'll be on the mend very soon and feeling ready for that run again."

A third person commented: "Oh no Naga, take it easy."

Naga is an avid runner and frequently updates fans on her fitness journey. Back in 2021, the presenter suffered with Achilles tendonitis, an injury caused by overuse injury of the Achilles tendon, resulting in an extremely painful and inflamed muscle.

The TV star was left "hobbling" with the condition and it took her a few months to regain her strength and get back into running.

When Naga isn't out running or playing golf, she's busy hosting BBC Radio 5 Live's mid-morning programme from Monday to Wednesday before taking over from Sally Nugent and Jon Kay on BBC Breakfast from Thursday to Saturday.

The 48-year-old fronts the current affairs show with her co-host Charlie Stayt. She became a main presenter on the show in 2014, replacing Susanna Reid following her move to Good Morning Britain.

Naga has been very open about her health in recent months, revealing in May that she had been diagnosed with a painful womb condition called adenomyosis.

She told her Radio 5 Live listeners: "Right now as I sit here talking to you: I am in pain. Constant, nagging pain. In my uterus. Around my pelvis. Sometimes it runs down my thighs. And I'll have some level of pain for the entire show and for the rest of the day until I go to sleep."

She also recalled a time she almost passed out whilst hosting BBC Breakfast and had to leave the studio. "I just said, 'I have to leave'. And I went to the loo and I thought I was going to pass out, but I threw up and then just came back."