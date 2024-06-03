Exclusive: Kathy Hilton shares rare details of raising eight grandchildren alongside BFF Kris Jenner

Kathy Hilton, 65, is a proud grandmother to eight grandchildren, and it's a title she is happily sharing with best friend Kris Jenner.

"We grew up together and so we're going through this chapter now and we love it," Kathy, who has eight grandchildren – daughter Nicky's children, Lila Grace, seven, six-year-old Teddy, and son Chasen, two; daughter Paris’ son Phoenix, one, and daughter London, five months; and son Barron and wife Tessa's three children, Milou, four, two-year--old Caspian and two-month-old Apollo – tells HELLO!

"It's just like family, everyone's kids are growing up like cousins."

Kris is grandmother to 13 grandchildren from her four children, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian-Barker, Khloe Kardashian and son Rob Kardashian.

Kathy and Kris are thought to have met many decades ago; their daughters Paris and Kim were in school together, and became close friends. Kris is often in attendance at Kathy's famous Christmas party, and Kathy has made an appearance on Kris' reality show The Kardashians.

Kathy, whose husband Rick is the grandson of Hilton Hotels magnate Conrad Hilton, is also mom to son Conrad, 30.

A women's second act also includes the menopause, and Kathy says that she sends health information "back and forth" between her friends and her sisters, including Kyle Richards, acknowledging that when she was younger it was not acceptable to discuss the important changes that happen to us all.

"My husband and I were married at 23 and 19 in New York, and we'd be having dinner with couples in their fifties, sixties, and those women never talked about menopause, that just never happened. But I'm a girl's girl and I share everything," she says.

Kathy Hilton and Anna Zuckerman are launching a new jewellery line

The American socialite is now launching a new jewellery line with Anna Zuckerman, 48, renowned for her repurposed lab-created diamonds at an affordable price point.

"I really wanted things that we haven't seen before," Kathy says of the designs, which include tennis bracelets, statement necklaces, and drop earrings, sharing that she went through old pieces gifted by her husband Rick and daughters Paris and Nicky for inspiration.

"My daughters love this line – Paris came here and was grabbing everything to take home!"

Demi fine jewellery is created using fine jewellery techniques, which Anna is well-versed in as her father opened his own business when he immigrated to America from Russia – and statement pieces, says Anna, will always elevate your outfit, especially when you need to keep cool when battling hot flashes.

"When you're in the office, and suffering from hot flashes and you're uncomfortable but you don't want to look casual, you can put on a T-shirt and you dress it up with a couple of necklaces that are not too heavy, and suddenly your casual outfit becomes very elegant, and you are cool."

The collection, which begins at $100/£80, is available with international shipping, and the pair will also be opening a store in Aspen, Colorado.