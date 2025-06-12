Eric Dane tearfully breaks silence for the first time since ALS diagnosis

Eric Dane has never shied away from playing strong, emotionally layered characters – and now, the Grey’s Anatomy actor is showing us that same strength in real life.

In an emotional sit-down with Diane Sawyer for Good Morning America, the 52-year-old opened up for the first time since revealing his devastating ALS diagnosis earlier this year.

Speaking with extraordinary vulnerability, Eric bravely laid bare the toll that amyotrophic lateral sclerosis – a rare, progressive neurological disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord – has taken on his life.

"I wake up every day and I’m immediately reminded that this is happening," he told Diane in a teaser for the upcoming special. ‘It’s not a dream.’

The moment was as raw as it was powerful. In the 30-second preview clip, Eric is seen walking alongside Diane, holding her hand tightly, before quietly wiping away tears. But despite the gravity of the illness, he remains fiercely optimistic.

"I don’t think this is the end of my story," he said softly. "I don’t feel like this is the end of me."

A private battle turned public

Eric first shared his diagnosis in April, explaining that he’d been navigating the early stages of ALS with the quiet support of his loved ones, including estranged wife Rebecca Gayheart and their two daughters, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13.

"I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter," Eric said at the time. "I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time."

While it remains unclear whether filming for season three of Euphoria has concluded, Eric’s fans have continued to rally around him with admiration for his bravery and determination to carry on doing what he loves.

From co-stars to co-parents

The news of Eric’s diagnosis came just weeks after he and Rebecca, 53, made headlines for calling off their divorce – a surprising twist after seven years of separation.

The couple, who married in 2004, had filed for divorce in 2018 following 14 years together, but never fully severed ties. Their relationship has long been described as amicable, and Rebecca has spoken openly about their shared commitment to raising their daughters with love and mutual respect. "We are really close. We are great co-parents," Rebecca said during an interview with E! News. "We really figured out the formula to staying a family and I think our kids are benefiting greatly from it – and we are as well."

She also offered a refreshingly positive take on the evolution of their marriage, insisting it should never be viewed as a failure.

"I think it’s important to not look at a relationship that ends as a failure. It’s just a season. It wasn’t a failure. It was a huge success," she said. "We were married for – I mean, we are still married – but together for 15 years and we had two beautiful kids. I think that’s a successful relationship, and that’s how we look at it."

A second chance at togetherness

In March, it emerged that Eric and Rebecca had officially paused their divorce proceedings, after being given a final notice by the court to move things forward or risk having the case thrown out altogether. Instead, the pair opted to remain legally married.

While neither has confirmed if the reunion is romantic or simply rooted in deep friendship, it’s clear that their bond has only strengthened in recent months. Rebecca’s unwavering presence as Eric faces his health battle has not gone unnoticed by fans, many of whom have praised the former couple for modelling what healthy, modern co-parenting can look like.

New faces, old ties

Despite the emotional complexities of their story, both Eric and Rebecca have been seen enjoying the company of new companions in recent months.

In January, Eric was spotted walking arm-in-arm with 27-year-old actress Priya Jain, sparking speculation of a new romance. The pair were first linked last November when they were seen enjoying a sushi date in West Hollywood.

Rebecca, meanwhile, turned heads in February when she was photographed attending Chanel’s star-studded pre-Oscars party in Beverly Hills with legendary restaurant mogul Peter Morton, 77 – the co-founder of Hard Rock Café and son of the man behind Morton’s Steakhouse.

Yet despite these sightings, it’s clear that the focus for both Eric and Rebecca remains on their daughters, and on navigating this latest chapter as a family.

The reality of ALS – and the people it touches

Eric’s diagnosis has placed a renewed spotlight on ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. The condition, which gradually robs sufferers of their ability to speak, walk, eat, and eventually breathe, has claimed the lives of several high-profile figures in recent years.

Sandra Bullock’s long-time partner, Bryan Randall, passed away in 2023 after a private three-year battle with the disease. SpongeBob SquarePants creator Stephen Hillenburg succumbed to ALS in 2018, and musical legend Roberta Flack revealed her diagnosis in 2022 before her passing earlier this year.

Perhaps the most famous individual to live with ALS was physicist Stephen Hawking, who defied the odds by living for more than 50 years with the condition before his death in 2018 at the age of 76.