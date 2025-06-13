Kate Beckinsale 'utterly broken' after losing 'the love of my life'

Time has not been a great healer for Kate Beckinsale, as the "pain is so fresh" two years after losing her "soulmate".

The Underworld actress shared a lengthy, emotional message to mark the second death anniversary of her beloved cat, Clive, on Thursday.

Gone but not forgotten

Kate posted a carousel of clips of her and Clive over the years as she paid tribute to their "unconditional love".

"Two years ago today I lost the actual love of my life and I've had a lot of time to think about why the pain is so fresh and I think it's because as much as humans might love you it's not really possible for it to be unconditional, unless that human is a baby," she began.

"But the magical and unconditional love you get from your soulmate, animal is like nothing else. I feel so lucky to have known and adored Clive and been so adored back.

"It feels like those little furry grey paws were holding back hell until he just wasn't strong enough anymore and then came just loss after terror after loss and I'm so grateful for all the years I felt truly protected by him in a way I never have by any human."

Kate continued: "I used to think because I lost my dad so young people who went on about losing pets were being ridiculous and it's humbling to always remember that until you've had an experience, you really don't know what the [expletive] you're talking about.

"My heart is utterly broken and always will be. I miss him so much every day and a few months after he died I said to my mum no one ever going to look at me in that totally adoring, unjudgmental, benignly amused, utterly interested way again.

"And she said -your dad used to look at you like that. Anyway, thank you all for loving him and knowing how special he was to me and I'm so glad I got to share his magic with you.. God bless, Clive my absolute number one."

She concluded: "I miss you so much. and, last slide, my dear friend, @harvey_b_brown sent me a photo of this beautiful piece he has done of Clive for me and it happened to be that he texted it to me today two years after he died without knowing today was the day so I'll take the magic, with so much gratitude.x"

Kate shared the news of Clive's death in June 2023, and at the time, she admitted she couldn't bear to look at pictures or create a montage of memories just yet.

Alongside a selfie of her cradling Clive, who was dressed in a charming pink pig-printed onesie, she expressed her sorrow.

"Every single part of my house feels like he should be in it," she wrote. "If anyone is expecting to hear from me, you may not for a bit and I'm sorry. My heart is absolutely and totally broken."