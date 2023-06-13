Kate Beckinsale admits her ‘heart is broken’ over devastating loss

Kate Beckinsale, 49, is devastated by the passing of her cherished cat, Clive, whom she brought home over a decade ago.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the actress shared her grief, revealing that she couldn't bear to look at pictures or create a montage of memories just yet.

Alongside a selfie of her cradling Clive, who was dressed in a charming pink pig-printed onesie, she expressed her sorrow.

"Every single part of my house feels like he should be in it," she wrote. "If anyone is expecting to hear from me, you may not for a bit and I'm sorry." She concluded with a heartbreaking statement: "My heart is absolutely and totally broken."

Upon sharing her loss, Kate’s celebrity friends, including Anya Taylor-Joy and Seth Rogen, rallied to offer comfort and support.

© Instagram Kate Beckinsale's cat Clive passes away leaving her heartbroken

MORE: Kate Beckinsale reveals painful new injury that will make you look twice

MORE: Kate Beckinsale shocks with bloody and bruised appearance in startling BTS photos

Anya sent love to the actress, accompanied by a red heartbroken emoji. The heartfelt post garnered an outpouring of support, amassing over 72,654 likes in less than an hour.

While the cause of Clive's passing was not disclosed, Kate had previously mentioned that he had reached an old age, estimated to be around 15 or 16. In a 2019 interview with People, the actress revealed that Clive was a recent cancer survivor.

© Instagram Kate's social media often features her cats

Recounting his personality traits, Kate shared that Clive had a penchant for suitcases, boxes, and bags. "If you bring home a pair of sneakers or take out a bag, he's immediately inside it," she fondly described. To accommodate his love for these items, Kate provided Clive with a suitcase bed, which he adored.

Preferring feline companionship over dogs, Kate humorously commented on the practicality of caring for cats. "You don't have to walk around with a bag of poo like you do with a dog, which I hate to walk around with a bag of poo," she mused.

MORE: Kate Beckinsale displays two new tattoos dedicated to her mom and daughter

MORE: Kate Beckinsale reveals little known fact about herself in sweet tribute to mom

© Instagram Kate loved her cat Clive dearly

Clive lived a life of luxury that was extensively documented on Kate’s social media. The actress's posts showcased Clive donning amusing costumes, traveling on private planes, and providing unwavering companionship. In their entertaining moments together, Clive could be seen wearing pink nail polish, funny hats, posing with props, and even coordinating looks with his owner.

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan in 2021, Kate discussed her quarantine experience of dressing up her two cats. Referring to Clive's enthusiasm for costumes, she humorously remarked: "That's what happened to me in the pandemic...that's what took the toll."

Kate playfully shared that it only takes a mere 12 seconds to dress up her pet, even on the busiest of days. In a delightful revelation, she disclosed using an Amazon box and a Roomba to create a "cat tank" during the "deep, deep pandemic."

© Instagram Kate liked to dress Clive up in outfits

Clive adored his new mobile sanctuary, and Kate joked: "[Clive] loves it in there! He's like, 'You finally got me a mobility scooter.'"

Kate is also a proud owner of another Persian cat named Willow and a Pomeranian named Myf.

Kate Beckinsale shows off extravagant Christmas tree

Clive was adored not only by Kate but also by her other cat, Willow. In a 2019 interview with People, she shared that Willow was "inherited from a friend" because the other cat "liked Clive so much."

Although the two cats have a strong bond, they possess distinct personalities. While Clive had a fondness for suitcases and bags, Willow preferred to sleep in unusual and secretive places. "Like the back of a drawer or places that she could die," Kate affectionately revealed.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.