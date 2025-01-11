Kate Beckinsale reveals she is 'haunted' by death as she shares emotional tribute

Kate Beckinsale reflected on the death of her stepfather, Roy Battersby, on Friday as she penned a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

Roy died on January 10, 2024, at the age of 87, after being diagnosed with two types of cancer in the summer. Kate's stepfather was hospitalized in Los Angeles a month prior to his death after experiencing a stroke.

© Instagram Kate and her mother Judy

The actress' mother, Judy Loe, married Roy back in March 1997 –18 years after the loss of Kate's father, Richard Beckinsale.

Kate shared a photo of her stepfather on her Instagram, which depicted him sitting on a couch punching his fist into the air, while the other hand held a bouquet of flowers. Roy donned a sweet T-shirt featuring the words, "World's best father". Kate shared how she'll forever remain "haunted" by the tragic death of her "beloved" stepfather.

The Underworld star captioned the nostalgic image: "Finding my father's dead body alone in the middle of the night at the age of five shaped my entire life. Seeing my beloved stepfather die a year ago today will haunt me forever.

"It does seem terribly careless to have managed to be present for both deaths and unable to prevent either, the second time trying with every single thing I had. It was not enough."

She continued: "In the process of losing my beloved Roy I lost family, friendships, at some points my own health, and all the money I had due to how disgusting the American healthcare system is for those who are not insured. I would do it again. No question.

"I cannot help feeling that I dreadfully failed -but I am trying to console myself today with all the preparation that he did in the last years of his life, how deeply he studied and practiced as a Jungian and how thin the veil is between the energy of this life and whatever is next, that some part of him was at peace with it."

Kate concluded: "It does feel like a lie I am telling myself to try and feel better, however. Perhaps I am just unfortunately not enlightened enough to sell that to myself over my sense of loss, guilt and failure."

Kate ended the tribute by adding: "I am so lucky that I was raised by someone who uncompromisingly knew what was right and lived it. And loved me. Thank you for being my father. I miss you so much."

© GC Images Kate Beckinsale beguiled in a billowing Cinderella gown at the Golden Globes after party

Roy is remembered for his successful career as a director, with his credentials including the likes of Inspector Morse and Cracker.

Kate went straight from the Golden Globes to the hospital last year. The actress shared a snap of herself gracing the red carpet before adding a photograph of herself by Roy's bedside. The post was captioned: "Golden Globes 2024 start to end."

The British star attended the 2025 Golden Globes after-party last week and looked sensational in a billowing pastel-pink gown. The dress featured a Cinderella-inspired skirt, a plunging neckline adorned with a black satin bow, and a waist-cinching bodice. The look oozed old Hollywood glamour with a pair of long-sleeve black gloves.