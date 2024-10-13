Tarek El Moussa confesses why he 'never' thought show with ex Christina Hall would happen

Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa have come a long way since their explosive split and subsequent 2018 divorce.

The former couple were still working together on HGTV's Flip or Flop, when in May 2016, a fight culminated in cops being called to their home, reportedly in response to a suicidal male with a gun, and they announced their separation in December of that year.

They have since moved on and made amends — Tarek tied the knot with Heather Rae Young in 2021, while Christina married and divorced Ant Anstead and is currently in the process of divorcing Josh Hall — and they are back to working together as well.

Come next year, the former couple along with the Selling Sunset star will premiere a new HGTV show, which was originally meant to also star Josh, titled The Flip Off, in which they will face off to see who can "find, buy, renovate and flip a house for the biggest financial gain."

Tarek, recently speaking with Us Weekly, opened up about working with his wife and ex-wife, and how he truly "never" thought they would get to that point.

"Man, I never, ever in my life thought this show would happen," he confessed, adding: "Sometimes I'm sitting there and I'll have a moment where I look over at Heather, my wife, and I look over to the other side, and there's my ex-wife, Christina. And I wonder, 'How did I get here?'"

© Getty Tarek and Christina were married from 2009 to 2018

This isn't the first time Tarek has opened up about how far his relationship with Christina, and their kids, Taylor, 14, and Brayden, eight, has come.

Speaking with E! News earlier this year, he maintained that today, his relationship with Christina is "amazing," and explained: "Time heals. And enough time has passed to where all the anger and rage and the negative thoughts, I feel like they're finally gone."

© Getty He married Heather in 2021

He added: "The best thing that happened to me in my life, and the worst thing, was her leaving. Because it forced me to completely rebuild my life, and I started from the inside out."

© Instagram The real estate investor with his three kids

He is also proud of how he has evolved as a father, admitting: "I wasn't a great dad. I wasn't even a good dad," and that: "I was stressed all the time. I was going through cancers and surgeries and hormones and steroids." In the years leading up to his divorce from Christina, the real estate investor had suffered through battles with thyroid and testicular cancer, and was overly reliant on opioids to alleviate a previous back injury.

© Getty Christina was later married to Ant Anstead from 2018 to 2021 and to Josh from 2022 to 2024

But eight years later, he can confidently say: "I'm proud to say I've been the absolute best dad possible." Gushing about what makes each of his kids so special, he first shared Taylor is "such a beautiful, stunning young lady," and: "She's thriving at school. She's a rock-star athlete, plays soccer, volleyball — and she's just such a happy, happy kid."

And of his "mini-me" Brayden, he revealed: "He's ADHD, a little anxious, a little jumpy," though added: "And we've been having so much fun focusing on sports with him — jujitsu, soccer and he's obsessed with basketball."